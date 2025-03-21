Nigeria: Group Condemns Plans to Recall Akpoti-Uduaghan From Senate

It urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the process adheres strictly to constitutional provisions and democratic principles.

Womanifesto, a coalition advocating for gender equity and democracy in Nigeria, has condemned the alleged harassment and intimidation of Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the group criticised the plans to recall the senator, describing them as politically motivated.

It urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the process adheres strictly to constitutional provisions and democratic principles.

The convener of Womanifesto, Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, expressed concern over reports that constituents were being coerced into supporting the recall effort.

"We are deeply concerned by the harassment, intimidation, and political coercion being meted out against Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan. Such actions undermine the rule of law and threaten the sanctity of democratic representation," the statement read.

Allegations of political manipulation

According to Womanifesto, the recall effort is part of a broader campaign to discredit the senator following her attendance at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting in Geneva.

Despite not being officially nominated by the Senate, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan said she attended the meeting as a private citizen and lawmaker, funding the trip herself without state resources.

Her participation has sparked controversy, with political actors accusing her of misconduct. Womanifesto argued that the backlash is unwarranted and is being weaponised to undermine her legitimacy.

"Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan attended the IPU meeting in her capacity as an elected representative of her constituency. Her efforts should be recognised as part of her commitment to democratic principles," the group stated.

Call for transparency

Womanifesto called on INEC to ensure transparency in any recall process initiated against the senator, urging the commission to resist external pressures that could compromise its impartiality.

"We demand that INEC upholds the rule of law by ensuring that any recall process is conducted without coercion or political interference," Womanifesto said.

The group also raised concerns about Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan's safety, citing reports of plans to arrest her upon her return to Nigeria. It described such actions as unconstitutional and a direct affront to her rights as a citizen and lawmaker.

Details of recall

The move to recall Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan comes amid the controversy surrounding her suspension by the Senate.

Some observers believe the recall is being orchestrated by influential politicians, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello.

Under Nigerian law, a recall process requires a petition signed by at least 50 per cent of registered voters in a constituency. The signatures are then verified by INEC before a referendum is conducted. The tedious recall process has meant that no Nigerian senator has ever been recalled.

In its statement, Womanifesto alleged that constituents are being coerced into signing the petition under duress, casting doubt on the integrity of the process.

Call for independent inquiry

In light of the controversy, Womanifesto has called for an independent inquiry into the allegations against Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The group urged the Senate to constitute a special ad hoc committee to investigate the matter, arguing that the current ethics committee lacks the impartiality needed for a fair inquiry.

It also recommended that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) oversees the investigation to ensure objectivity.