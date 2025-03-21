South Africa: Trump's Actions Against SA Part of a Deeply Veiled Political Agenda With Nefarious Intent

opinion

The use of the words 'human rights violations' in Donald Trump's executive order is a strange twist of irony, considering that three days later Trump withdrew the US from the UN Human Rights Council and terminated funding to this important body.

Listen to this article 9 min Listen to this article 9 min As we celebrate Human Rights Month, it is apt to reflect on the land issue that has been weaponised to bully us into abandoning the historic injustice of land dispossession.

After all, every colonial conquest was achieved by dispossessing indigenous peoples of their land and stripping them of their dignity. We have witnessed the same being done to the people of Palestine since 1947 through the illegal occupation by Israel.

In recent weeks there has been much fanfare about the desirability of the Expropriation Act of 2024, with the US terminating aid, boycotting participation in the G20 and placing South Africa on a watchlist. This is clearly a scapegoat for a deeply veiled political agenda with nefarious intent.

The manner in which our ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool was humiliated and expelled from the US bears credence. We have no doubt that this agenda is bound to fail as it is predicated on a lie that cannot be sustained.

While much has been made of the role of the right-wing apartheid apologists AfriForum and Solidarity, the role of the so-called Paypal Mafia in the US -- a...