Nigeria: Another Miyyetti Allah Leader Shot Dead in Plateau

20 March 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

The group condemned the incident and called on the security agencies to investigate the alleged targeted killing of its leaders.

Unidentified armed persons on Wednesday killed the chairperson of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Muhammad Adamu, in Barikin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The chairperson of the Fulani socio-cultural organisation in the state, Ibrahim Babayo, disclosed the incident to reporters in Jos. He said the deceased was attacked at his residence in Barikin Ladi town after the Ramadan iftar.

The group condemned the incident and called on the security agencies to investigate the alleged targeted killing of its leaders and arrest the killers.

Another leader of the group in the area, Danjuma Ibrahim, said the remains of Mr Adamu had been deposited at the Barikin Ladi General Hospital ahead of the burial scheduled for Thursday.

Mr Danjuma said the deceased had fallen to the assassin's bullets after three previous unsuccessful attempts to kill him.

The police spokesperson in the state, Alabo Alfred, could not be reached immediately to comment on the incident.

The killing of Mr Adamu follows that of another Miyyetti Allah leader in Kwara State, Idris Sakaina.

Mr Sakaina was shot dead on 9 March by assailants who accosted him in front of his residence in Oke Ose, Ilorin.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.