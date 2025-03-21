Nigeria: Another Miyyetti Allah Leader Shot Dead in Plateau

The group condemned the incident and called on the security agencies to investigate the alleged targeted killing of its leaders.

Unidentified armed persons on Wednesday killed the chairperson of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Muhammad Adamu, in Barikin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The chairperson of the Fulani socio-cultural organisation in the state, Ibrahim Babayo, disclosed the incident to reporters in Jos. He said the deceased was attacked at his residence in Barikin Ladi town after the Ramadan iftar.

The group condemned the incident and called on the security agencies to investigate the alleged targeted killing of its leaders and arrest the killers.

Another leader of the group in the area, Danjuma Ibrahim, said the remains of Mr Adamu had been deposited at the Barikin Ladi General Hospital ahead of the burial scheduled for Thursday.

Mr Danjuma said the deceased had fallen to the assassin's bullets after three previous unsuccessful attempts to kill him.

The police spokesperson in the state, Alabo Alfred, could not be reached immediately to comment on the incident.

The killing of Mr Adamu follows that of another Miyyetti Allah leader in Kwara State, Idris Sakaina.

Mr Sakaina was shot dead on 9 March by assailants who accosted him in front of his residence in Oke Ose, Ilorin.