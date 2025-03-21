Nigeria: Tinubu Orders Investigation Into Abuja Tanker Explosion, Condoles Victim' Families

20 March 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the explosion claimed six lives while dozens were injured.

President Bola Tinubu has directed a thorough investigation into the tanker explosion that resulted in multiple accidents and loss of lives in Karu, Abuja, on Wednesday night.

This is contained in a statement by the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Thursday in Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the explosion claimed six lives while dozens were injured.

President Tinubu condoled with family members who lost loved ones in the inferno, which happened at the peak hour.

He also ordered priority treatment of the injured in various medical facilities in the capital city.

The president directed security agencies, particularly those concerned with road safety, to pay closer attention to traffic around the capital city's entry and exit points.

President Tinubu prayed for the souls of the departed and the grace of the Almighty God to comfort families that have lost their loved ones.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.