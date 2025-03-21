Nigeria: Ihs Towers Faces Nigeria Risks As MTN, Airtel Drive Revenue

TLDR

IHS Towers, the world's fifth-largest independent telecom tower company, reported that 57% of its 2024 revenue came from MTN Nigeria and Airtel Nigeria

Total revenue fell to $1.7 billion in 2024 from $2.1 billion in 2023, with 98.5% of earnings tied to three mobile network operators: MTN Nigeria, Airtel Africa, and MTN South Africa

The devaluation of the naira since 2023 has increased inflation and financial uncertainty for the company

IHS Towers, the world's fifth-largest independent telecom tower company, reported that 57% of its 2024 revenue came from MTN Nigeria and Airtel Nigeria, highlighting its reliance on a few key customers. Nigeria accounted for 58.3% of its total earnings, making it the company's largest market.

Total revenue fell to $1.7 billion in 2024 from $2.1 billion in 2023, with 98.5% of earnings tied to three mobile network operators: MTN Nigeria, Airtel Africa, and MTN South Africa. Any economic downturn, currency devaluation, or regulatory changes affecting these companies could impact IHS Towers' financial stability.

The devaluation of the naira since 2023 has increased inflation and financial uncertainty for the company. Rising operating costs, particularly for power generation, remain a challenge. Energy expenses made up 39.2% of its cost of sales in 2024, up from 33.5% in 2023. To cut costs, IHS Towers invested in hybrid energy solutions, with 41% of its sites using a mix of diesel generators, solar, and battery systems by December 2024.

Daba is Africa's leading investment platform for private and public markets. Download here

Key Takeaways

IHS Towers' reliance on Nigeria and a concentrated customer base poses financial risks, particularly as economic uncertainty and currency volatility persist. The company's investment in hybrid energy aims to control costs, but power generation remains a major expense. While long-term lease agreements provide some revenue stability, mobile operators' ability to sustain payments amid rising debt remains a concern. The recent telecom tariff hike may encourage more investment in infrastructure, but for IHS Towers, maintaining growth will require diversifying its customer base and expanding beyond its core Nigerian market.