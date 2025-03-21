Nigeria: Wike to Pay Medical Bills of Abuja Tanker Explosion Victims

press release

Mr Wike also called for strict compliance with traffic rules.

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has sympathised with the victims of the motor vehicle accident that occurred on Wednesday evening in Karu, Abuja.

He has also offered to pay the medical bills for the casualties.

The minister, who described the accident as avoidable, expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and directed the continuation of treatments for those who sustained injuries.

Speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, the FCT minister said when he heard about the accident, he immediately directed the Mandate Secretary on Health and Environment, Adedolapo Fasawe, to ensure prompt treatment of the injured, which she did.

"On my directive, the Mandate Secretary on Health and Environment, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe was in Asokoro District Hospital, till today's morning and she was among the medical personnel who attended to the 17 casualties brought to the hospital.

"She briefed me that after initial stabilisation, seven of the 17 casualties received were referred to National Hospital, six with minor injuries were treated successfully, three with severe burns and inhalation and crush injuries are currently receiving treatment. However, one of the casualties with third-degree burns passed away while being resuscitated," he said.

Calling on road users, especially heavy-duty vehicle drivers, to always be cautious and adhere strictly to speed limits while driving, Mr Wike said it was painful that precious lives were lost and vehicles were destroyed in an accident that could have been avoided.

He called on the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other agencies saddled with the responsibility of ensuring safe usage of the roads to intensify efforts to maintain strict compliance with traffic rules.

Lere Olayinka

Senior Special Assistant

Public Communications and Social Media

March 20, 2025