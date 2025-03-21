Nigeria: 2025 Nigerian Idol - Organisers Announce 10th Edition, Unveil Iyanya As Judge

Kiekie, Bisola Aiyeola, Layi Wasabi, Do2dtun, and Sophia Momodu attended the unveiling.

The organisers of Nigerian Idol have officially announced the return of the talent show for its 10th season on 20 April, with the theme "Your Voice, Your Victory."

At a press conference held Thursday at MultiChoice Studios in Ilupeju, Lagos, the organisers revealed key details about the new season to industry stakeholders, the media, and fans.

Anchored by media personality Hero Daniels, the press conference included Bisola Aiyeola, Layi Wasabi, Kiekie, Do2dtun, and Sophia Momodu.

Nigerian Idol alums, including Season 9 winner Chima Udoye and Season 7 winner Progress Chukwuyem, attended the event alongside former contestants. Big Brother Naija stars, such as the Mbadiwe Twins and Kellyrae, were also present, along with his wife Kassia.

The event featured a panel session with MultiChoice West Africa's Executive Head of Content and Channels, Busola Tejumola; Brand Manager for Bigi Nigeria, Biola Aransiola; and show host IK Osakioduwa. The reigning Season 9 winner, Chima Udoye, also delivered a thrilling performance.

Judges

This season's judging panel presents a blend of experience and fresh insight.

Announcing the judges, Ms Tejumola said the "returning judges include veteran vocalist Omawumi, who brings a wealth of industry expertise, and Ric Hassani, celebrated for his soulful artistry."

Joining them for the first time is award-winning singer Iyanya Mbuk. Ms Tejumola noted that the "Kukere" crooner's journey from talent show contestant to music star offers a unique perspective to the judging table.

She noted that IK Osakioduwa would also return as the host for the fifth consecutive season to keep the audience alive and guide the contestants through the competition.

Key dates, Audition evolution

The 10th season of Nigerian Idol will premiere on Sunday, 20 April, at 7 p.m. on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv Ch. 151, GOtv Ch. 12) and Africa Magic Family (DStv Ch. 154, GOtv Ch. 2).

Following the premiere, the Idol Extra channel (DStv Ch. 198, GOtv Ch. 49) will go live, offering 24/7 coverage, including auditions, backstage moments, and exclusive content.

The show will run until Sunday, 13 July, with live performances commencing on Sunday, 25 May, when viewers can start voting. The grand finale, set for 13 July, will crown the next Nigerian Idol.

Addressing the evolution of the audition process, Ms Tejumola explained why open auditions have been phased out in favour of an online-first approach.

"Open call auditions have been stopped because they restrict many talented individuals due to location and other factors. The first phase will be conducted online, after which selected contestants will be invited for physical screenings and auditions. This ensures that gifted talents have a more convenient means to participate. Your voice is your victory. Own it, believe it, and let it take you to great heights," she said.

Bigi Drinks, Nivea, Camosunate, Arla Dano, and Daravit Multivitamin sponsor this landmark edition.

'More than a competition'

Speaking on the significance of this milestone season, the Multichoice West Africa content and channels boss emphasised the show's impact on the Nigerian music industry and its role in nurturing new talent.

"Nigerian Idol is not just a competition but a life-changing platform. Over the years, many aspiring artists have stepped onto that stage and gone on to become stars. This season, with our panel of judges, fans can look forward to passion, dedication, and valuable feedback that will make the show even more exciting," she stated.

She also highlighted the show's contribution to Nigeria's creative economy, creating opportunities for artists, producers, vocal coaches, stylists, content creators, and other industry professionals.

"At MultiChoice, we believe that nurturing talent is a long-term commitment. Through Nigerian Idol, we continue to invest in the next generation of Nigerian music stars, offering them access to world-class training, mentorship, and a platform to showcase their talents. This is just one of the many ways we are dedicated to empowering young Nigerians and providing them with the support they need to succeed," she added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Auditions for the new season have ended. It ran from 17 January to 2 February for Nigerians aged 16 to 30. Contestants had to submit a 30-second video of themselves singing.

Since its inception, Nigerian Idol has crowned winners like Onyekachi Gilbert (Season 1), Mercy Chinwo (Season 2), Moses Obi-Adigwe (Season 3), Zibili Evelyn Ibhade (Season 4), Kunle Ogunrombi (Season 5), Kingdom Kroseide (Season 6), Progress (Season 7), Victory Gbakara (Season 8), and Chima (Season 9).

The talent show, which has produced stars like Timi Dakolo, Mercy Chinwo, and Omawumi, went on a six-year hiatus after Season 5 in 2015 and returned in 2021. The show has featured several notable judges, including Yinka Davies, Jeffrey Daniel, Audu Maikori, Femi Kuti, Darey Art Alade, Seyi Shay, D'banj, Simi, and Obi Asika.

More Pictures: