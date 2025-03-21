Liberia: UMC Bishop Urges Action to Save J. J. Roberts Educational Foundation

On the 216th anniversary of the birth of Liberia's first president, Joseph Jenkins Roberts, Bishop Samuel J. Quire, Jr., Resident Bishop of the Liberia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, made an impassioned plea for action to preserve the J. J. Roberts Educational Foundation, urging Liberians to step up in defense of the institution that has long been a cornerstone of education in the country.

In a powerful address to scholars, veterans, and beneficiaries of the foundation, Bishop Quire called for urgent intervention to protect the foundation's resources.

His comments focused on the alleged misuse of property meant to generate funds for scholarships, which has caused concern among the foundation's supporters.

"If you are a lawyer, an accountant, a financier, I ask you to rise up," Bishop Quire urged. "Something is happening to J. J. Roberts Educational Foundation. The property that was supposed to bring in money for students to benefit--people are sitting on it. I've heard that one of our honorable men has destroyed the property that was there. We cannot allow such a thing to happen."

The bishop's words reflected a deep concern for the future of the foundation, which has been vital in providing educational opportunities for Liberia's youth. Quire emphasized the need for those who have benefitted from the country's progress to play an active role in safeguarding these resources for future generations.

"I am calling you. You are benefiting from this country and today you are who you are. It is not right for someone to sit on the property that's supposed to bring in the resources and they are not paying anything for it," Quire asserted. "We need to rise up and do everything in our power to help the J. J. Roberts Foundation survive."

Bishop Quire further reflected on the life and legacy of President Joseph Jenkins Roberts, praising his selflessness in contributing to the nation's progress, despite not having children of his own.

The bishop highlighted Roberts' philanthropic acts, which included giving 70 percent of his wealth, ensuring that the foundation would continue to benefit future generations of Liberians.

"If J. J. Roberts had been a selfish president, though he did not have children, he gave, and he will be remembered after the death of his wife," Quire said. "He said that he gave 70 percent, and today J. J. Roberts lives on through the children of Liberia. His legacy continues, and we must protect it."

The bishop's remarks were also a call to action for members of the United Methodist Church and Liberians at large. He encouraged individuals who own property to consider donating to the foundation, ensuring that their names would live on even after their passing.

"I want to appeal to all United Methodists and Liberians who have properties: Come and wave your properties to the foundation," Quire appealed. "Do something so that your name will live on when you are gone. Your name will live on. You have left these shoes, you have left as a mortal person, but people will still remember you."

Bishop Quire also took the opportunity to respond to the words of Honorable Ngafuan, a key figure in supporting the foundation. Ngafuan had emphasized the importance of hope and perseverance in doing the right thing, even in the face of adversity.

"Finally, I love the last quote of Honorable Ngafuan--that we should never give up hope as long as we are doing the right thing," Quire shared. "Honorable Ngafuan, thank you for your message. And I will hold your feet to the fire. Those things you said, those good things you said."

In his remarks, Bishop Quire underscored the importance of government support for educational initiatives, particularly in relation to private institutions such as the J. J. Roberts Educational Foundation. He stressed the need for a partnership between the government and the church to ensure that both entities work together to complement one another in advancing the nation's educational goals.

"In our United Methodist Church, there is a resolution on education that says the government should not use its finances on private institutions that want to control the government. But the government should use its finances and it should be a partnership relationship with the church to complement what the government can do," Quire explained. "That's the reason why the United Methodist Church is noted for educational progress."

The bishop concluded his speech with an impassioned message to the younger generation, urging them to remain committed to preserving the legacy of education and service.

"Young people, do everything in your power to save our union," Quire called. "The government cannot do everything. God, I give you young people's blessing."