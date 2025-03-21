Liberia: Nimba Chief Imam Dies in Tragic Motorcycle Accident

The Chief Imam of Nimba County Mohammed B. Kieta on Sunday, March 16, 2025 unfortunately met his demise in a tragic motorcycle accident along the Ganta - Gbarnga highway while returning to Ganta upon attending some family affairs.

Imam Kieta was riding on a motorcycle along with his son when he was mysteriously picked up from the back of the bike while the bike was overtaking a truck.

Although, the Daily Observer is yet to confirm the circumstances surrounding the death one of the religious figures in the county from police, but reports suggest that when the bike he was riding on was overtaking a truck, his garment hooked on the truck, causing him to suddenly get pulled off the bike and dropped under the truck, where he was instantly crushed to death.

The late Imam Kieta was very instrumental in the reconciliatory arrangements that brought the rival ethnic groups together in Nimba, especially which used to be the epicenter of property disputes.

As a native of Ganta, he played a dominant role in the restoration of what is considered as peace today in Ganta, although there are some pockets of disputes yet to be resolved. Relatively, however, Ganta is peaceful and developing rapidly.

He was a very polite and gentle elderly man, who always addressed people properly inline with their titles.

Messages of Condolences to the Muslim Community passing on Imam Keita are pouring in from corners of Nimba, especially on social media.

Ganta City Mayor Samuel Hardt, in his message to the Muslim Community, extended the city's deepest condolences to the family of the late Imam Keita and the entire Muslim community.

"His passing in such a tragic accident is a great loss to Ganta City and the entire people of Nimba," he said.

"Imam Keita was not only a spiritual leader but he was also a respected senior citizen of Gompa, whose wisdom and services touched many lives," he added.

"His many contributions to peace, unity, and religious harmony in Ganta and Nimba at large will always be remembered," Mayor Samuel Hardt said.

"On behalf of the Gompa City, I pray that the Almighty Allah grants him eternal rest and comforts his grieving family and community during this difficult time," he concluded.

The late Imam Kieta was laid to rest yesterday at the Ganta Central cemetery under the auspices of high profile Muslim Religion leaders and other prominent citizens of.Nimba.

He was among the opinion leaders who recently looked into the dispute between the elders of Ganta and the Liberia Marketing Association over the ownership of the Ganta General Market.

He was also present at the opening of the February Term of court of the Eighth Judicial Circuit Court in Sanniquellie.

However, the congestion of the cemetery raised eyebrows among the muslim community during the burial, with many calling on the Ganta City Authority to procure a parcel of land and for the proposed cemetery to be divided among non-Muslim and Muslim persons to be buried there.