Liberia's Next Leap - ECL Empowers Businesses With Automation Workshop

For over 13 years, Enterprise Computing Ltd. (ECL) has been at the forefront of driving operational efficiency across industries. Now, its Liberia subsidiary is carrying that agenda forward.

In its latest effort to transform workflows and eliminate inefficiencies, ECL Liberia hosted the Ready? Set? Automate 2.0 workshop in Monrovia, proving once again that manual processes can be transformed into seamless automation.

The workshop, which took place on 19th March 2025 at a local resort, gathered decision-makers from the financial sector, government sector and other industries. The objective was to equip these industry leaders with the knowledge and tools to harness the power of digital assistants and automation, freeing their teams to focus on more high-value tasks that drive business growth.

Frank Asamoah, ECL's Automation Expert, led participants through an engaging session that began with a roundtable discussion. Attendees shared their expectations and the operational challenges they face, setting the stage for a highly interactive conversation. This exchange ensured that the workshop addressed real-world concerns and practical applications of automation.

Frank then took the stage to demystify Robotic Process Automation (RPA) -- explaining what it is, how it works, and why it is a transformative tool for businesses seeking to streamline operations and cut costs.

During the discussion, participants posed thought-provoking questions which challenged the facilitator to provide deeper insights. Concerns about implementation, system integration, and real-world impact sparked dynamic conversations, highlighting decision-makers' keen interest in automation. Frank also demonstrated how RPA can make these processes seamless -Reconciliation, Salary processing, Payslip generation, Leave application and Customer onboarding.

Laye Bility, Systems Administrator at Access Bank, praised the organizers saying, "This session was incredibly insightful. It not only deepened my understanding of automation but also highlighted its practical applications in improving operational efficiency. I'm excited to explore how we can integrate automation into our processes."

The workshop ended with a lively networking session, where participants continued exchanging ideas--proof that the insights shared had resonated. ECL Liberia's RPA workshop served as a catalyst for change, equipping industry leaders with practical tools to rethink operations. As industries evolve, automation is fast becoming a necessity in boosting productivity and saving money.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The success of this workshop attests to the tech titan's commitment to shaping the future of businesses through technology. And as more companies embark on their RPA journey, the impact of automation will be felt across industries in Liberia and beyond.

About ECL Liberia

Enterprise Computing Ltd. Liberia (ECL) is an ISO-certified professional services organization specializing in delivering customized technology solutions and expert consultancy. From Robotic Process Automation to Cybersecurity, Backup & Recovery, Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure, and beyond, ECL Liberia is your trusted partner in driving business success. ECL is a leading partner to Original Equipment Manufacturers such as Microsoft, NetApp, IBM, Redhat, Huawei, Fortinet, Oracle, VMware among others.

With 24/7 support, we're committed to keeping your operations running smoothly, no matter the challenge. Headquartered in Tema, Ghana, and rapidly expanding with a subsidiary in Monrovia, Liberia, ECL is on a mission to transform businesses globally.

Explore more: www.ecl-global.com