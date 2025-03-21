Rwanda/Nigeria: Rwanda Vs Nigeria - What to Expect From Super Eagles New Coach

With a reputation for tactical discipline and an attacking mindset, Chelle's approach will be under scrutiny as he begins his tenure.

As Nigeria prepares to face Rwanda in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, all eyes are on new head coach Éric Chelle, who takes charge of the Super Eagles for the first time.

The Franco-Malian tactician steps into the role at a time when Nigeria desperately needs a turnaround, with the team yet to secure a win in four qualifying matches.

With a reputation for tactical discipline and an attacking mindset, Chelle's approach will be under scrutiny as he begins his tenure.

But what exactly can fans expect from him in terms of tactics, squad selection, and playing philosophy?

Chelle's coaching background

Chelle's managerial career has seen him work with a mix of clubs and the Malian national team, steadily building his credentials.

According to Transfermarkt, his most recent roles include:

- Mali (2022-2024): Managed 21 games with a solid 2.10 points per game (PPG), showcasing strong tactical discipline.

- MC Oran (2024): Brief stint with the Algerian club, overseeing 13 games before taking the Nigeria job.

- US Boulogne (2021-2022): A challenging period with 0.65 PPG, but valuable experience in a competitive environment.

-FC Martigues (2017-2021): Managed 80 games, proving his ability to build a squad over a long-term project.

- GS Consolat Marseille (2016-2017): Another key development period, managing 32 games with a decent 1.88 PPG.

His most notable achievement came with Mali, where he transformed the national team into a disciplined unit capable of competing at the highest level. Now, he faces the task of reviving Nigeria's World Cup qualifying hopes.

Tactical Philosophy: Balance between defence and attack

Chelle has built a reputation as a coach who values defensive organisation, but he has also made it clear that he wants his teams to score goals. During his unveiling, he stated:

"I like my team to score goals."

This suggests that, while he prioritises structured play and defensive solidity, he also encourages aggressive attacking football. His previous teams, particularly Mali, were known for:

Quick transitions from defense to attack, emphasis on finishing and goal conversion and utilizing pace and width to stretch defences.

Defensive stability with a disciplined midfield has also been one of the hallmarks of Chelle's teams.

For Nigeria, this approach aligns well with the squad's natural strengths.

With Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Victor Boniface, Samuel Chukwueze, and Moses Simon, the Super Eagles have the firepower to play attacking football while remaining compact defensively.

Squad Selection: A mix of experience and fresh faces

Chelle's first squad selection hints at a mix of experience and new faces. Veteran players like William Troost-Ekong, Wilfred Ndidi, and Alex Iwobi remain crucial, but he has also introduced fresh talent like Tolu Arokodare.

Formation and playing style: What to expect

Chelle has often deployed a balanced formation that prioritises both defensive solidity and attacking intent.

Likely setups for Nigeria:

- 4-2-3-1: Providing defensive cover in midfield while allowing creativity upfront.

-4-3-3: If he opts for a more attacking setup, giving wingers more freedom.

Given his philosophy of goal-scoring football, Nigeria may adopt a high-pressing game, quick passing sequences, and an emphasis on wing play.

Rwanda is must-win

Nigeria's winless start to the qualifiers means this game is a must-win.

Anything less than three points will put the Super Eagles in serious danger of missing back-to-back World Cups.

Expect a disciplined but attacking approach, ensuring defensive structure while allowing creative players like Lookman and Moses to express themselves in attack.

This match will set the tone for Chelle's tenure.

A victory would boost confidence in his leadership, while a poor result could increase pressure early in his reign.

With experience across different leagues and international football, Chelle has the knowledge to reshape the Super Eagles into a winning team--but his first test against Rwanda will provide a clearer picture of his capabilities.

With the match kicking off at 6 PM Rwanda time (5 PM Nigeria time), all eyes will be on Chelle to see if he can begin his tenure with a crucial victory.