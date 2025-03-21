Liberia: Snowe Bashed

Monrovia — Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe is being bashed at since making known his intention for the highest office of the land, the presidency sometimes ago.

Snowe, a Senator of Bomi County, is one of Liberian politicians that have expressed interest in either the highest seat of the land or as vice presidential candidates ahead of the 2029 elections which current President Joseph N. Boakai might not participate in for reelection.

Announcing his intention recently on one of Spoon FM's late evening, Senator Snowe said: "The only thing you can rule out tonight is that I will not run as representative. I could run as Senator, vice stander-bearer or I could be on the pot of the ticket as the presidential candidate."

He added, "I am officially returning to my mother-party, NPP. Comes 2029, NPP will be at the full front."

The pronouncement has not sunk down well with some Liberians because of some of his alleged deals in time past including the famous allegation of him disgracing womanhood.

Weighing in on Senator Snowe's pronouncement, United States-based Liberian, Sam Tomah wondered if Liberia is even a serious country to have even, in the first place, elected Edwin Snowe as Senator for him to start thinking about contesting as President of Liberia.

Tomah classified Senator Snowe as a disaster in our body politics, adding he is a political figure in Liberia known for 'making women and girls to walk naked for in his compound for few dollars.'

His comments seemed to be in relations to what happened at his ELWA residence during the wedding of Patrick Honah, his friend, when a girl was made to walk naked alleged for $100 dollars.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Such a person when we fool ourselves and make him president or vice president, do we know what we would have caused our country?" He quipped.

Tomah justified further that at the time the current government is focusing on making people who had their hands in Liberia's civil unrest, someone like Snowe who should be answering to questions because of his alleged involvement with jailed former President Charles Taylor is talking about become president of the country.

"Former President Charles Taylor who is in jail for war crimes, a man whose presidency was responsible for widespread atrocities during the Liberian Civil War, including mass killings, sexual violence, and the use of child soldiers, was Snowe's father-in-law," Tomah said.

Mr. Tomah alleged that Snowe support for Taylor's National Patriotic Party (NPP) during the Civil War, a time when Taylor's forces were engaged in brutal violence against Liberian civilians is one of the reasons he (Tomah) is strongly opposing Snowepresidential or vice presidential bit in the 2029 elections.

"How can this man even be talking about contesting? About this time, he should be one of those the government should make to account for their past. Some of us were forced in refugee camps when Snowe and his first families were enjoying what every Liberia should have benefited from," Mr. Tomah mournfully said.

The US-based Liberian has called on political parties andindividuals not to pearl with him for any contestation for president or vice president in the 2029 elections adding, "Anyone who will not hear us, they will be doing it at their own risk because we will vote against the ticket."