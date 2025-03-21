Nigeria's Sadiq Umar Earns Double Award Nominations

Since joining Valencia on loan from Real Sociedad, Sadiq has become a beacon of hope in the club's fight for survival, scoring crucial goals and reigniting belief among fans.

Sadiq Umar's journey in La Liga has taken a thrilling turn. The Nigerian forward has been making waves at Valencia, and his exceptional performances in March have earned him nominations for two of La Liga's most coveted awards; Player of the Month and Goal of the Month.



Now, as the month comes to a close, the Super Eagles striker stands shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the league's biggest names in the race for individual glory.

PREMIUM TIMES looks into Sadiq's remarkable March and what it means for his future at the Mestalla.

A swift impact: Sadiq's rise at Valencia

Sadiq Umar wasted no time making his mark at Valencia. After a demoralising 7-1 defeat to Barcelona in February, the club needed heroes; and Sadiq answered the call.

His presence has been pivotal in Valencia's resurgence. The team has collected 12 points from their last seven games, outperforming Spanish giants Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid in that same period.

Much of that revival has been driven by Sadiq's partnership with Diego López, with the duo combining to score all of Valencia's goals in their last five matches.

Moments of magic: The performances that earned him nominations

Sadiq's March has been a masterclass in determination and skill. In a tense 1-1 draw against Villarreal, he salvaged a point with a towering header. Valencia's next outing was a tough 3-0 loss to Atlético Madrid, but the Nigerian bounced back spectacularly against Osasuna.

That match produced what many consider the goal of the season; a stunning backheel equaliser in the 87th minute that left the Osasuna defence in disbelief. Sergi Canós' low cross seemed destined to roll across the box until Sadiq improvised brilliantly, flicking the ball into the net with the audacity and finesse of a true marksman. That moment of brilliance is now a top contender for La Liga's Goal of the Month.

Sadiq wasn't done yet. Against Valladolid, he capitalised on a defensive lapse to score Valencia's second goal in a 2-0 victory, sealing another crucial three points in their battle for safety.

With three goals in March, Sadiq has matched the output of Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé; a testament to his form and importance to this Valencia side.

The shortlist for La Liga's Player of the Month reads like a who's who of Spanish football, with Sadiq competing against heavyweights like Mbappé, Real Betis' Isco, Celta Vigo's Marcos Alonso, and Rayo Vallecano's Pedro Díaz.

While Mbappé's star power looms large, Sadiq's contributions are arguably more impactful. He's been the heartbeat of a Valencia side clawing their way out of the relegation zone, embodying grit and determination while delivering when it mattered most.

What's next? A permanent move on the horizon?

Sadiq's performances so far haven't just earned him personal accolades; they've also caught the attention of Valencia's higher-ups. Club president Kiat Lim according to reports is now seriously considering activating the €9 million purchase option in Sadiq's loan deal with Real Sociedad.

The deal is structured in a way that makes it financially manageable for Valencia, allowing payments in instalments rather than a lump sum. The first payment of €1.8 million would be due in July, with further payments spread over the next two years.

For now, the decision lies with Valencia's owners in Singapore, who must weigh Sadiq's value against the club's financial realities. One thing is clear: if March is anything to go by, Sadiq Umar is worth every penny.

The road ahead: Sadiq's La Liga legacy

As the season approaches its climax, Sadiq's story is far from over. Whether he stays at Valencia or returns to Real Sociedad, one thing is certain: Nigeria's towering striker has proven he belongs at the top level.

With his sights set on La Liga survival and personal glory, Sadiq Umar's journey is only just beginning; and the world is watching.