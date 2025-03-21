Liberia/Cote d'Ivoire: Liberia to File Complaint Against Ivorian Referee Clement Kpan With FIFA

Following Liberia's 1-0 defeat to Tunisia in a 2026 World Cup qualifier on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, the Minister of Sports has requested the Liberia Football Association (LFA) to file a formal complaint against referee Clement Franklin Kpan.

The Ivorian official allegedly denied Liberia three penalty appeals, prompting Minister Jeror Cole Bangalu to urge the LFA to escalate the matter to FIFA.

In a statement released Thursday, the Sports Ministry said a video review of the match revealed that the referee denied the Lone Star two clear penalties. The ministry argued that these decisions significantly impacted not only the game's outcome but also Liberia's chances of qualifying for the World Cup.

"The Sports Ministry believes such critical errors by the officiating team undermine the principles of fairness and integrity in the sport. As such, the issue must be addressed at the highest level," the statement read.

It continued: "Given the above, the ministry is therefore requesting the Liberia Football Association to file an official complaint with FIFA, urging them to conduct a thorough investigation into the officiating of the match."

Questionable Officiating Decisions

Midway through the first half, Austin FC attacker Bryan Farkarlun had his shot blocked by the hand of a Tunisian defender inside the penalty area. However, the referee ignored the incident and awarded a corner kick instead.

Later, Farkarlun was brought down in the penalty area after dribbling past two defenders, yet referee Kpan allowed play to continue despite loud protests from the spectators.

Liberia's final major penalty appeal came in the 55th minute when Tunisian center-back Montasser Talbi made a stiff challenge as a cross was delivered into the penalty area. Once again, the Ivorian referee refused to award a spot-kick.

Match Summary and Group Standings

An early goal by Tunisia was the only difference in the match, as Liberia dominated proceedings throughout the 90 minutes but was unable to find the back of the net.

US Monastir striker Hazem Mastouri scored the game's lone goal in the fourth minute, finishing off a cross from left-back Ali Abdi. Despite some promising moments from the Lone Star, the Carthage Eagles successfully defended their narrow lead.

Liberia launched several attacks towards the Tunisian goal in the first half but struggled to replicate those dangerous moments in the second half.

With this victory, Tunisia now leads Group H with a five-point advantage over second-placed Namibia. Liberia, meanwhile, sits in third place, six points behind.

This defeat marks Liberia's third consecutive home loss in the World Cup qualifiers, following similar 1-0 losses to Malawi and Equatorial Guinea. The Lone Star will aim to bounce back in their next home fixture against São Tomé on Monday at 4 p.m. at the SKD Sports Complex.

Photo: WesleySports