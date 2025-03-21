Liberia: Gambian Manneh Claims Bea Mountain Are Unserious for Competition

Weeks after his resignation as head coach of Bea Mountain Football Club, Gambian coach Tapha Manneh says the Grand Cape Mount County-based club isn't serious about competition.

Manneh also claimed that the team was established solely to benefit those around the project, alleging that the management does not see football as a business.

"Bea Mountain, I think they're not ready for competition. They're not ready to win the championship in Liberia, and for me, I want to be a champion," said the Gambian tactician, who recently rejoined LISCR FC.

He added, "They're not too serious about competition. The management is not seeing football as a business. The team is created only for those who are around the project to benefit from it. For me, it's not like that--I respect my CV."

Manneh stepped down as head coach of the Liberian First Division club following a poor run of form.

He took over from Robert Lartey at the start of the 2024-2025 Liberia First Division League season, signing a lucrative two-season contract with a mandate to win the title. His resignation came immediately after Bea Mountain suffered a 3-2 loss to Global Pharma in February. They had earlier been knocked out of the LFA Orange Cup by second-division side Samira FC.

Manneh has since returned to LISCR FC, where he previously won the First Division League, FA Cup, and Super Cup before being appointed as the Liberia U-20 Men's National Team coach.

He has gotten off to a fantastic start at LISCR, with his side beating league champions Watanga FC 3-0 in the first leg of the League Cup on Sunday at the SKD. His team had earlier defeated Shaita FC 6-0 and lost 3-2 to his former side, Bea Mountain, before Sunday's match.

In an interview, the Gambian coach expressed his delight at being back at LISCR, noting that many of the current players, whom he had previously brought to the club, were eager to play for him.

"LISCR is my team, LISCR is my family team. They're the ones who brought me here and gave me the opportunity to be an international coach. So, if I'm not working and I see that the team needs me, well, I will come back because they're part of me," Manneh stated.

He continued, "I brought most of the players to the team. I know them, and they also know me, and they're ready to play for me. That's the most important thing."

During the interview, Manneh praised Liberia U-20 striker Emmanuel Flomo, who has been in exhilarating form for the 'Shipping Boys' this season, scoring 16 league goals so far.

"Emmanuel is like a son to me. I wanted to take him to Bea Mountain with me, but life had other plans. Despite that, I still talk to him almost all the time, giving him advice."

Manneh added that Flomo is a talented player but noted that he's still young and needs proper guidance. He emphasized that Liberia could benefit greatly from him if he is nurtured correctly.