Monrovia — While senators enjoy clean, well-stocked restrooms, staffers and visitors at Liberia's Capitol Building are forced to endure filthy, unsanitary conditions. A visit by The Liberian Investigator uncovered the stark contrast, revealing how basic hygiene is a privilege for the powerful while others are left to suffer in neglect.

The public restrooms at the Capitol are in a disgraceful state, reeking of urine, with no running water, soap, or toilet paper. Floors are often soaked in waste due to broken plumbing, making each visit an unbearable experience. Legislative staffers and visitors must endure these conditions daily, unable to access the pristine, well-maintained facilities reserved exclusively for senators.

For years, complaints about the poor sanitation have gone unanswered. Before Grand Bassa County Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence became Senate President Pro Tempore, the bathrooms were practically unusable, lacking even a functioning water supply. Though her leadership, alongside the Senate Committee on Modernization led by Nimba County Senator Nya D. Twayen, made attempts to restore water, the overall conditions remain appalling.

Staffers and visitors have voiced their frustration, accusing the Senate leadership of turning a blind eye to the degrading conditions. Some insiders, speaking anonymously, say the maintenance department has failed to address these longstanding issues, leaving people to suffer without basic hygiene necessities.

"The place is in a deplorable condition," a Legislative Security Service staffer told The Liberian Investigator. "Urinals are broken and leaking, the smell is unbearable, and there is no tissue or water for washing hands."

"This place is supposed to be one of the most decent places in this country," another staff remarked, "But this situation has been the case year in, year out. I'm sure if they were also using these bathrooms, the place wouldn't be like this. But they don't care, we're the ones that face the embarassment."

A visitor to the Capitol Building whom The Liberian Investigator met using the male bathroom also said, "For Christ's sake, all the money that pass through this building, what would it cost for them to ensure that there is running water at all times. What would it cost to ensure that the bathrooms are properly taken care of. This is so unfair. They are really doing bad to this place."

Many are now calling for urgent intervention from the Senate leadership. Staffers demand that the Committee on Modernization allocate proper resources for sanitation and ensure that public restrooms receive the same level of care as those reserved for senators. Until then, the stark contrast between privilege and neglect at the Capitol remains a glaring stain on the institution.