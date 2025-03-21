Monrovia — The President of the Monrovia Consolidated School System Teachers Association (MCSSTA), Augustine N. Nyormui, has announced an indefinite go-slow action until the government adequately addresses their concerns.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at the Monrovia Demonstration School, Nyormui said teachers have been left with no choice but to take drastic action after numerous negotiations with the government failed to yield results.

He lamented that past administrations were more responsive to their concerns, unlike the current government, which, according to him, has continuously ignored their plight.

"Former Finance Minister and Development Planning officials, as well as the former Director-General of the Civil Service Agency, used to respond to our communications. But this current government and its officials have refused to engage us. This is sad and unfortunate for a government that claims to prioritize education," Nyormui blasted.

He accused the government of only pretending to prioritize education while doing the opposite in practice.

Nyormui questioned why a crucial institution like MCSS was categorized as being in the "redline" by the Civil Service Agency (CSA), describing it as a mockery of the country's education sector and a disservice to students.

He expressed frustration over the lavish lifestyles of government officials while teachers, who he said play a pivotal role in shaping the nation's future, continue to suffer.

Teachers' Demands

The MCSSTA outlined four key demands, which they insist must be met before resuming normal activities:

Salary Adjustments: The government must immediately adjust the monthly salaries of employees in accordance with their academic qualifications. Regularization of Volunteer Workers: All volunteer teachers must be transitioned to full-time employment to ensure the provision of quality education. Salary Increments: The government must implement the salary increments promised in President Joseph Boakai's State of the Nation Address, which was reaffirmed by Finance Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan on various radio stations. Increased Budgetary Support: More funding must be allocated to MCSS to ensure smooth operations, as the institution is currently operating under severe financial strain, according to the CSA.

Indefinite Strike to Disrupt Schools

Nyormui instructed all MCSS teachers and employees to stay away from work until their demands are met.

While acknowledging that these issues were inherited from previous administrations, he emphasized that governance is about continuity and insisted that the UP-led government must take urgent action, especially since it campaigned on prioritizing education.

As a result of the planned strike, over 20 MCSS schools are expected to shut down starting Friday, leaving thousands of students--particularly ninth and twelfth graders--stranded as they prepare for their regional and national exams.

When asked about concerns over the impact of the strike on students, Nyormui said the teachers' decision was irreversible, even though some of their own children would be affected.

"We remain resolute and will stay home until our demands are met. How can our children eat or go to school when we, their parents, are hungry and underpaid? We must be empowered as expected," he declared.