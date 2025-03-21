Liberia: House Wraps Up First Quarter - 25 Sittings, Only Two Bills Passed

Monrovia — The House of Representatives has adjourned the first quarter of its second session after conducting 25 sittings and passing two bills. Lawmakers are set to reconvene in May.

Presiding over the session in the absence of Majority Bloc Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon, who is currently in Nigeria, Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah reflected on the legislative accomplishments thus far and urged representatives to remain engaged with their constituents during the break.

"As we adjourn today's session, we take a moment to reflect on the important work we have accomplished together," Fallah stated. "Over the past weeks, we have engaged in robust debates, examined pressing national issues, and worked tirelessly to represent the voices of our constituents."

Legislative Overview

During the first quarter, the House of Representatives held 17 regular sittings, three executive meetings, and five leadership sessions. Lawmakers passed two bills--one originating from the House and the other from the Senate. Additionally, 22 bills, resolutions, and petitions remain in committee rooms, including 13 House bills, one Senate bill, three executive bills, and five petitions.

The House also facilitated 11 executive appearances, three leadership engagements, and reviewed 65 formal communications, including 50 from lawmakers, six from institutions, and four from the House's board.

Deputy Speaker Fallah commended members for their dedication, emphasizing that legislative oversight remains a top priority.

Committees to Remain Active

Despite the adjournment, critical legislative work will continue, particularly in key committees. The Committee on Banking and Judiciary will remain active due to pending Senate instruments, while the Committee on Concessions has been tasked with reviewing all national concessions to ensure compliance with legal and economic standards.

"This committee will remain in force, working with the leadership to ensure that all public hearings on concessions are completed and reported to Plenary upon our return," Fallah noted.

Acknowledgments and the Way Forward

The Deputy Speaker extended appreciation to the Senate, the Executive, and the Judiciary for their collaboration, as well as to legislative support staff for their efforts behind the scenes. He also acknowledged the media's role in keeping the public informed about legislative proceedings.

"As we prepare for our break, we urge all members to continue engaging with their constituents, listening to their needs, and understanding their concerns," Fallah said. "The strength of our democracy lies in the connections we maintain with the citizens we serve."

Lawmakers will return in May, with several key legislative priorities awaiting further deliberation, including economic reforms, environmental policies, and national development initiatives.