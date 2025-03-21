Liberia: Observer Editor, William Q. Harmon, Graduates Magna Cum Laude From Umu

In a momentous academic milestone, William Q. Harmon, Senior Editor of the Daily Observer newspaper, has graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from the United Methodist University (UMU). His achievement was celebrated during UMU's 20th commencement convocation, which honored over seventy graduates across various disciplines.

The graduation ceremony, held on Thursday, March 20, 2025, drew a jubilant crowd of proud families, faculty members, and well-wishers who gathered to witness the conferral of degrees in fields such as Mass Communication, Education, Information Technology, Theology, Chemistry, Biology, Social Work, Criminal Justice, Political Science, English, Sociology, Nursing, and Procurement and Supply Chain Management.

Additionally, eighteen graduates received Master's degrees, marking another significant milestone in UMU's commitment to higher education.

Harmon's academic achievement is particularly noteworthy as he balanced the demanding responsibilities of leading the newsroom of Liberia's premier independent newspaper while excelling in his studies.

His distinction as a Magna Cum Laude graduate--one of the highest academic honors--reflects both his dedication to journalism and his passion for scholarly excellence.

Delivering the commencement address, Emmanuel Togba, Chief Executive Officer of Aminata and Sons Group Companies, urged the graduates to move beyond the traditional notion of job-seeking and instead become creators of opportunities and pioneers of new ventures.

"Today marks not just an end, but a beginning. I challenge each of you to look beyond the conventional employment model," Togba stated. "Instead of simply searching for the perfect job, consider how you can be the architect of change in your field, the innovator who transforms industries, and the leader who drives meaningful impact."

His words resonated deeply with the audience, particularly those like Harmon, who has already demonstrated leadership and innovation in the media industry. Togba emphasized that graduates must be prepared to navigate a rapidly evolving economic landscape, leveraging their skills and knowledge to shape the future rather than waiting for opportunities to come to them.

Adding a spiritual dimension to the event, Rev. James Boyes-Caulker, Resident Bishop of the Sierra Leone Episcopal Area United Methodist Church, encouraged graduates to stay resilient, united, and forward-thinking.

"You need eyes to discern and navigate the complexities of the present age. I want to encourage you and even plead with you to keep working together," he said.

Rev. Boyes-Caulker invoked the university's graduation slogan, "We Did It Together," urging the graduates to continue supporting one another.

"When you work together, you will achieve together, and it will seem much easier to conquer challenges than doing it alone," he emphasized.

Drawing inspiration from the story of Blind Bartimaeus in the Bible, he encouraged the graduates to seek divine guidance as they step into a world filled with uncertainties.

"Ask Jesus to open your eyes, just as Blind Bartimaeus did. You are entering a world where you need vision to see the opportunities and challenges ahead, to take necessary precautions, and to make wise decisions," he advised.

For William Q. Harmon, his graduation marks a significant personal and professional milestone. As a journalist, he has spent years holding leaders accountable, shaping public discourse, and delivering credible news to the Liberian people. Now, with his Mass Communication degree, he is even better positioned to elevate journalism in Liberia and inspire the next generation of media professionals.

His Magna Cum Laude distinction is a reflection of his hard work, discipline, and intellectual curiosity, serving as an inspiration to both his colleagues in the newsroom and aspiring journalists nationwide.

With the celebration of the United Methodist University its 20th commencement convocation, Harmon's success stands as a powerful reminder that education remains a transformative force, even for those already making an impact in their professions.

The graduates, armed with wisdom from both the corporate and spiritual leaders who addressed them, now step into the future with a renewed sense of purpose--ready to innovate, collaborate, and redefine their fields.