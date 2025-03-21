Liberia: Naymote's 'President Meter' Initiative Pressures Boakai Administration On Reforms

A growing push for government accountability and reform is gaining momentum as Naymote Partners for Democratic Development intensifies its efforts to track President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's performance through its flagship President Meter Initiative.

The initiative, designed to monitor and evaluate campaign promises, was highlighted during the First High School Town Hall Meeting held at Liberia Dujar High School, where 100 students and school administrators participated in a discussion about the Boakai administration's progress and challenges.

The students, highly engaged in the dialogue, demanded stronger government action against corruption and illegal drugs, emphasizing that the administration must be held to account for its commitments.

In her opening remarks, D. Freenaa Myers, Program Coordinator of Naymote and head of the President Meter Project, stressed the importance of ensuring that political leaders remain accountable for their campaign pledges.

"This program focuses on the promises made by President Boakai when he was a candidate," Myers explained. "Now that he is in office, we are tracking those promises to ensure that he upholds governance, accountability, and transparency."

She further emphasized that many politicians tend to forget their commitments after elections, but Naymote is determined to remind the Boakai administration of its obligations to the Liberian people.

"Mind you, during the campaign, people make many promises and forget after being elected," Myers continued. "So now, we have made it our duty to remind them of their promises and demand action."

The interactive session saw students raise critical governance issues, with corruption and drug abuse taking center stage.

Student Prince Neogba applauded Naymote for engaging young people in governance discussions and urged President Boakai to take a firm stance on drug-related issues.

"The President needs to take immediate action in the fight against drugs by providing safe support for those combating drug abuse," Neogba asserted.

He also questioned the government's commitment to fighting corruption, expressing concerns about how certain officials have dramatically changed their lifestyles since taking office.

"How can we fight corruption when we have two Speakers and others who have changed their entire homes?" Neogba asked. "Former President George Weah was accused of corruption, but since he left, nothing has changed. We want Naymote to keep reminding the Boakai-led government to fulfill its promises."

Similarly, Student Destiny Norris (12th Art Class) encouraged Naymote to continue what she called the "voters' eye-opening initiative." She stressed that young people are deeply affected by drugs and corruption, which threaten the nation's future.

"The government needs to prioritize fighting against drugs and corruption," Norris urged. "If we want a better Liberia, then we must protect the young people who are the future of this country."

Prince Zayzay, another student from Liberia Dujar High School, made a direct appeal to President Boakai.

"We, the students, are appealing to President Boakai to combat corruption and illegal drugs. Young people are victims, and the future is being destroyed."

Eddie D. Jarwolo, Executive Director of Naymote, reaffirmed the organization's commitment to ensuring political accountability and improved government performance.

"We are doing this for two reasons," Jarwolo explained. "First, to promote political accountability. During elections, politicians make many promises, but if they fail to deliver, it means accountability has failed, and they have lied to us."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He further emphasized the need to track government performance to encourage reforms.

"The second reason is to improve government performance. We want to make sure that while we release these reports, other ministries and agencies acknowledge that we are following up on their promises. This will push them to act adequately to meet the people's needs."

The President Meter 2025 Initiative, a key component of Naymote's Democracy Advancement Program, will continue tracking President Boakai's performance across all 15 counties in Liberia.

Funded by the Embassy of Sweden in Monrovia, the program aims to promote good governance, enhance the social contract between leaders and citizens, and foster inclusive development.