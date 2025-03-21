Liberia: Gender Ministry Calls for Probe Into Alleged Medical Malpractice At Elwa Hospital

21 March 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MGCSP) is deeply concerned about the distressing situation of Jamesetta Kugmeh. It has been gathered that Jamesetta's routine cesarean section at ELWA Hospital allegedly resulted in severe medical complications that have profoundly impacted her health and well-being.

According to multiple reports, Kugmeh reportedly entered the ELWA Hospital for an antenatal care visit on February 24, expecting a standard consultation. However, she was informed that she was 44 weeks and five days pregnant and was subsequently admitted for labor induction. Despite her medical history and preference for a natural birth, she was allegedly induced, leading to an emergency C-section on February 25. What should have been a routine procedure turned into a devastating ordeal, leaving Kugmeh with multiple life-threatening complications. It is unfortunate that Kugmeh's journey from expectant mother could end up in a medical crisis, leaving her with life-altering consequences.

The Ministry is also concerned about the circumstances surrounding Kugmeh's condition and the apparent lack of clear explanations regarding her complications. This situation highlights the urgent need for accountability, patient-centered care, and adherence to medical best practices in all health institutions.

In light of this, MoGCSP calls on the Ministry of Health and all relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into Kugmeh's case. It is imperative to understand what went wrong, ensure that she receives the necessary medical and psychological support, and prevent similar incidents in the future. Furthermore, the Ministry strongly advocates for stricter measures and stronger punishment for medical malpractice to ensure accountability and safeguard the lives of patients.

The Ministry remains committed to advocating for quality healthcare services that prioritize the dignity, safety, and informed consent of patients. We stand in solidarity with Kugmeh and her family during this difficult time and urge swift action to address her case.

Read the original article on Liberian Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.