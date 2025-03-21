West Africa: LTA Implements Ecowas Free Roaming Policy

-- Drops call surcharges for calls from Liberia to Sierra Leone and The Gambia

In a significant step toward regional integration, the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) has announced the suspension of surcharges on international calls between Liberia and Sierra Leone, as well as Liberia and The Gambia.

This decision aligns with ECOWAS Regulation C/REG 21/12/17, which promotes free roaming and reduced communication costs across West Africa. The move is expected to lower call costs for consumers and enhance connectivity between Liberia and its regional counterparts.

The LTA has finalized Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with the National Communications Authority (NATCA) of Sierra Leone and the Public Utility Regulatory Authority (PURA) of The Gambia to implement the free roaming policy.

As part of the agreement, surcharges on calls between Liberia and Sierra Leone will be suspended starting May 2, 2025, while surcharges on calls between Liberia and The Gambia will be suspended starting July 1, 2025.

These dates mark the official "Go-Live" implementation of the agreements, ensuring that calls between these nations will now be billed at standard domestic rates without additional international fees.

The implementation of the free roaming policy follows LTA-ORDER: 0018-01-15-20, which mandates the removal of extra charges on cross-border mobile communications within the ECOWAS region.

In an official notice, the LTA described the initiative as a major step toward regional connectivity, emphasizing that the elimination of surcharges will significantly reduce communication costs for consumers, facilitate cross-border business transactions, and enhance cooperation among ECOWAS nations.

The LTA further stated that the move aligns with its commitment to modernizing Liberia's telecommunications sector and ensuring the country adheres to international best practices.

To oversee the successful execution of the agreements, a Monitoring Committee has been established to track and evaluate the impact of the surcharge suspension on cross-border communication.

The committee will ensure compliance with the terms of the MOUs between Liberia, Sierra Leone, and The Gambia and will address any technical or regulatory challenges that may arise during the implementation phase. Its operations will be guided by key provisions outlined in Sections 2, 7, 9, 12, and 14 of the bilateral MOUs signed with the regulatory bodies of Sierra Leone and The Gambia.

The suspension of surcharges is expected to benefit businesses, students, and families who rely on international communication between these countries. Lower call costs will enhance trade, strengthen personal connections, and foster economic growth across Liberia, Sierra Leone, and The Gambia.

The decision was officially signed and endorsed by the LTA's leadership, including Acting Chairman Abdullah L. Kamara, Acting Commissioner Ben A. Fofana, Acting Commissioner Clarence Kortu Massaquoi, Acting Commissioner Patrick R. Honnah, and Acting Commissioner Angela Cassell Bush.

With this move, Liberia joins other ECOWAS nations in advancing affordable, seamless communication across West Africa, reinforcing the region's commitment to integration and development.