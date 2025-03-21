Namibia: Corruption Should Be Treated As Treason, Nandi-Ndaitwah Says

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has likened corruption to treason.

The newly sworn-in president said this in her inauguration speech at State House in Windhoek on Friday.

She used a quote of former Tanzanian president Julius Nyerere, who stated that corruption should be seen as treason.

"And I agree," she said to the quote.

The president said corruption can lead to frustration which will ignite citizens to overthrow the government.

Nandi-Ndaitwah called for mutually beneficial relations with countries.

"We want win-win trade agreements in the region, continent and globally," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah further set out her priorities for her tenure, naming improving healthcare and education as well as growing investments.