Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Promises Better Healthcare, Education

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah pledged to continue pushing for economic independence, better healthcare, housing and education after being sworn in as the fifth president on Friday.

Her swearing in coincides with the country's 35th independence celebrations, albeit with a small crowd because of the rain.

Nandi-Ndaitwah also promised to ramp up efforts to improve agriculture for food security.

"Like our former president used to say, a people who cannot feed themselves, cannot be respected," she said.

She said she will make sure the unfinished agenda of economic emancipation is pushed forward for everyone

"All people of Namibia, regardless of their political affiliation, deserve more. The Swapo congress took a bold decision to amend the Constitution to provide for 50/50 representation on all leadership," she said.

She also promised to root out corruption.

"As a student of Mwalimu Nyerere, he told me that corruption must be treated as treason. My inauguration today is taking place at the background of a foundation that was laid by my predecessors," she said.

She added that the progress Namibia has made has been a collective effort of all arms of government.

Nandi-Ndaitwah added that women are capable leaders.

"Education and training will continue to be a priority. We need to continue producing human resources that can effectively manage our economy. In addition, access to quality health care is a right that every Namibian must continue to enjoy despite their social status," she said.

She also promised increased investment in infrastructure development.

Nandi-Ndaitwah emerged victorious in the 2024 elections after securing over 52% of the votes.

She became vice president after the death of president Hage Geingob in February 2024, and was the deputy prime minister before that.

She also served in the ministries of international relations and cooperation as well as tourism.