Nigeria Health Watch to Host the Third Edition of the Celebrating Womanhood Art Gala

Abuja — Nigeria Health Watch is pleased to announce the third edition of the 'Celebrating Womanhood Art Gala' themed "Her Strength in Every Story: Creative Expressions for Women's Health". The art gala is scheduled to take place in Abuja on the 28th of March 2025, as part of the activities to commemorate International Women's Month. The theme acknowledges the power of creative expression in amplifying women's health issues. It highlights how art can simplify complex healthcare challenges, elevate women's voices, and drive meaningful discussions among stakeholders. By integrating women's experiences, the theme underscores the need for equitable healthcare systems that truly address their needs, ultimately fostering greater public awareness and engagement on maternal health.

Maternal death rates are much higher in low- and middle-income countries, with Nigeria among the worst affected, recording 1,047 deaths per 100,000 live births. To meet the SDG goal of reducing this number to below 70 by 2030, Nigeria must reduce maternal deaths by at least 20.3% each year. The huge gap between this target and the current reality highlights the urgent need for stronger maternal healthcare efforts to tackle the country's healthcare challenges.

The Celebrating Womanhood Art Gala is a platform that seeks to raise awareness about maternal health issues and solutions, bringing together stakeholders from various sectors to build a community of advocates, encourage policies that improve healthcare for women, and promote partnerships to find lasting solutions for better maternal health.

In 2021, Nigeria Health Watch launched the Health Meets Art Gala, themed Celebrating Womanhood, to raise awareness on maternal health issues and to engage audiences beyond the health sector. As a flagship event, its inaugural edition used creative arts to vividly portray the challenges facing girls' and women's health, fostering active participation from key stakeholders across various sectors.

The 2023 Celebrating Womanhood Art Gala, themed "Elevating Women's Voices for Quality Maternal Healthcare," focused on the importance of including women's experiences in shaping maternal health policies. The event highlighted the need for incorporating women's voices, insights and experiences to shape policies and decisions relating to women's health to drive better health outcomes.

The 2025 edition of the Art Gala will offer both physical and virtual participation through the Nigeria Health Watch website and social media platforms, enabling art enthusiasts and stakeholders worldwide to engage with the exhibits. Organized in collaboration with the National Gallery of Art (NGA) and the Female Artists Association of Nigeria (FEAAN) the event will feature a carefully curated selection of artworks.

According to MSD for Mothers, "A woman's perception of the care she receives is an integral part of her clinical experience and therefore, an important consideration in improving the quality of maternity care. Formal channels to solicit and integrate women's perspectives and preferences will fortify and sustain efforts to improve quality throughout the continuum of maternity care, at every level of the health system and for all women everywhere".

Highlighting the role of art in telling these crucial stories, Vivianne Ihekweazu, Managing Director of Nigeria Health Watch said "Art has a unique ability to express what words often cannot. Through creative expression, we highlight the link between a woman's empowerment and her ability to make informed health choices. This event is not only a celebration of women, but also advocacy for better access to healthcare, to improve maternal health outcomes".

About Nigeria Health Watch

Nigeria Health Watch is a not-for-profit health communication and advocacy organisation that seeks to advocate for better health for Nigerians.

Learn more at www.nigeriahealthwatch.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Asari Ndem

Communications Manager

Andem@nigeriahealthwatch.com

0817 347 6154