Liberia: Gender Expresses Deep Concern

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MGCSP) has expressed deep concern over the distressing situation of Jamesetta Kugmeh.

A release issued Thursday quoted the ministry as saying it gathered that Jamesetta's cesarean section at ELWA Hospital allegedly resulted in severe medical complications that have profoundly impacted her health and well-being.

Multiple reports have it that Kugmeh reportedly entered the ELWA Hospital for an antenatal care visit on February 24, expecting a standard consultation. However, she was informed that she was 44 weeks and five days pregnant and was subsequently admitted for labor induction.

Despite her medical history and preference for a natural birth, she was allegedly induced, leading to an emergency C-section on February 25.

What should have been a routine procedure turned into a devastating ordeal, leaving Kugmeh with multiple life-threatening complications. It is unfortunate that Kugmeh'sjourney from expectant mother could end up in a medical crisis, leaving her with life-altering consequences, the Ministry observed.

The Ministry is also concerned about the circumstances surrounding Kugmeh's condition and the apparent lack of clear explanations regarding her complications. This situation highlights the urgent need for accountability, patient-centered care, and adherence to medical best practices in all health institutions.

In light of this, MoGCSP called on the Ministry of Health and all relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into Kugmeh's case. It is imperative to understand what went wrong, ensure that she receives the necessary medical and psychological support, and prevent similar incidents in the future.

Furthermore, the Ministry strongly advocates for stricter measures and stronger punishment for medical malpractice to ensure accountability and safeguard the lives of patients.

The Ministry remains committed to advocating for quality healthcare services that prioritize the dignity, safety, and informed consent of patients. We stand in solidarity with Kugmeh and her family during this difficult time and urge swift action to address her case.