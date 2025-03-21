Monrovia —

Solomon Tweh made an impressive debut for Liberia's national football team, playing a key role in the team's performance against Tunisia in a World Cup qualifier.

Despite a narrow 1-0 loss to Tunisia, Tweh's outstanding performance stood out, earning him widespread praise and solidifying his place in the Lone Star squad.

Tweh's debut was a crucial moment in Liberia's campaign, and he played an integral role in controlling the midfield. He completed over 30 passes and had two shots on target, playing the entire match with composure. His ability to win the ball and distribute effectively was evident, and his tactical awareness helped Liberia maintain control against a formidable North African opponent.

The pairing of Tweh, Oscar Dorley, and Divine Teah proved to be the perfect midfield combination for Liberia, as they dominated possession and created attacking opportunities.

The home side went behind early in the fourth minute, but Tweh's presence in the middle of the park gave Liberia much-needed stability. His precise passes to Edward Ledlum and Bryant Farkarlun down the flanks helped Liberia respond to Tunisia's early lead.

Liberian football writer T. Kla Wesley praised Tweh's defensive prowess, stating, "13% of Liberia is covered by water, the rest is covered by Solomon Tweh. Proper defensive midfielder, solid rock, what an engine!"

At just 22 years old, Solomon Tweh showed the qualities of an experienced player. He is known for his incisive passes, strong positional sense, and his ability to regain possession for his team. His performance against Tunisia demonstrated that he is more than capable of handling the pressure of international football.

Tweh's rise in Liberian football has been remarkable. After starting his career in Liberia's third-tier football league, he quickly caught the attention of scouts and made the leap to the Saudi Pro League. His move from Senegal to Saudi Arabia marked a significant step forward in his career, showcasing his potential and technical ability.

Tweh's transition to the Saudi Pro League, despite his lack of international experience, speaks volumes about his quality as a player. His success in adapting to competitive leagues has made him a player to watch as he continues to grow and develop in the international football scene.

Tweh's full debut for Liberia in the World Cup qualifier was met with applause from fans, and his performance left a lasting impression. He completed 42 of 47 passes attempted, an impressive 89% pass completion rate, and had two shots on target, one of which was saved.

T. Kla Wesley also reflected on Tweh's career trajectory, highlighting his rise from the Liberian third-tier league to international football. "What makes Tweh's transition even more impressive is that he achieved this without having made a senior cap for the Liberian national team," Wesley noted. "His performances in Senegal demonstrated that he could compete at a higher level, and it wasn't long before his talent caught the eye of clubs beyond the African continent."