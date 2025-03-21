Liberia: Civil Society Coalition Condemns Arbitrary Arrest and Intimidation of Football Stakeholder, Melton Yoko

Monrovia —

Down Town FC have kept its promotion hopes alive in the Liberia Football Association's Second Division League after securing a 1-1 draw against Sinoe NPA on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Doris Williams Sports Ground in Buchanan City, Grand Bassa County.

The "City Boys" remain third in the league standings, with 48 points from 25 matches.

Gabriel Omele's 50th-minute goal gave Down Town the lead, but Sinoe NPA equalized late in the match to share the spoils.

Following the match, Down Town FC head coach, Jasper Kun, expressed concern over his team's inability to convert several scoring chances, which he believes cost them the win.

He urged his players to learn from their mistakes and remain focused on their goal of securing promotion to the First Division.

"It's worrying that we have drawn three games in a row. Our forwards failed to capitalize on the chances we created, which is why we couldn't secure the win," Kun said. "But I urge my players not to be discouraged. We must stay focused on the remaining five games. If we can win three of them, we will surely qualify for the LFA First Division. So, let's give everything we've got and leave no stone unturned."

Down Town FC's next match will be against Cece United on Thursday, March 28, 2025, at the Tusa Sports Ground in Gardnerville.