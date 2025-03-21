West Africa: Ecowas Delegation to Return to Liberia for Fresh Round of Mediation in House Leadership Crisis

21 March 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Monrovia —

 

A high-level delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will arrive in Liberia on Sunday, March 23, 2025, to resume efforts to resolve the ongoing leadership dispute within the House of Representatives.

This marks the second intervention by ECOWAS in the political deadlock, following a previous mediation attempt in 2024 that did not yield a resolution.

The delegation will be led by Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, former UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs and former Nigerian Foreign Minister. Along with him are Amb. Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, Mr. Ebenezer Asiedu, Head of Democracy and Good Governance at the ECOWAS Commission, Mr. Serigne Mamadou Ka, Acting Head of Electoral Assistance, Mr. Constant Gnacadia, Acting Head of MCRFA, and Mr. Francis Acquah-Aikins, Executive Assistant to the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security.

The delegation's visit comes at a pivotal time as the Supreme Court of Liberia is set to hear a bill of information filed by embattled Speaker J. Fonati Koffa on March 26, 2025. The hearing will allow both sides of the dispute to present their arguments, potentially impacting the resolution of the political crisis.

During their visit, the ECOWAS team will engage with key political and government figures, as well as civil society groups, to explore avenues for resolving the impasse.

The delegation's scheduled meetings include Foreign Minister Sarah Beysolow Nyanti, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Chief Justice and the Supreme Court Bench, President Pro Tempore and Senate members, and the Rule of Law Caucus.

Additionally, the delegation plans to meet with Representative Richard Koon and Majority Bloc Representatives, as well as former Presidents Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and George Weah.

The ECOWAS intervention follows months of legislative paralysis due to the ongoing leadership dispute. Previous mediation attempts were unsuccessful, but with the involvement of Liberia's judiciary and ECOWAS' renewed efforts, there is hope for a breakthrough.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.