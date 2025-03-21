West Africa: Ecowas Delegation to Return to Liberia for Fresh Round of Mediation in House Leadership Crisis

Monrovia —

A high-level delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will arrive in Liberia on Sunday, March 23, 2025, to resume efforts to resolve the ongoing leadership dispute within the House of Representatives.

This marks the second intervention by ECOWAS in the political deadlock, following a previous mediation attempt in 2024 that did not yield a resolution.

The delegation will be led by Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, former UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs and former Nigerian Foreign Minister. Along with him are Amb. Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, Mr. Ebenezer Asiedu, Head of Democracy and Good Governance at the ECOWAS Commission, Mr. Serigne Mamadou Ka, Acting Head of Electoral Assistance, Mr. Constant Gnacadia, Acting Head of MCRFA, and Mr. Francis Acquah-Aikins, Executive Assistant to the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security.

The delegation's visit comes at a pivotal time as the Supreme Court of Liberia is set to hear a bill of information filed by embattled Speaker J. Fonati Koffa on March 26, 2025. The hearing will allow both sides of the dispute to present their arguments, potentially impacting the resolution of the political crisis.

During their visit, the ECOWAS team will engage with key political and government figures, as well as civil society groups, to explore avenues for resolving the impasse.

The delegation's scheduled meetings include Foreign Minister Sarah Beysolow Nyanti, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Chief Justice and the Supreme Court Bench, President Pro Tempore and Senate members, and the Rule of Law Caucus.

Additionally, the delegation plans to meet with Representative Richard Koon and Majority Bloc Representatives, as well as former Presidents Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and George Weah.

The ECOWAS intervention follows months of legislative paralysis due to the ongoing leadership dispute. Previous mediation attempts were unsuccessful, but with the involvement of Liberia's judiciary and ECOWAS' renewed efforts, there is hope for a breakthrough.