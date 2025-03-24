Zimbabwe: Kirsty Coventry Deserves IOC Presidency - Mnangagwa

23 March 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says Kirsty Coventry deserves to be International Olympics Committee (IOC) president following her election last Thursday to the world most influential sports post.

Coventry succeeds Thomas Bach to become the 10th IOC president in history.

The seven-time Olympic medalist, overcame six male contenders including World Athletics president Lord Coe, who was the favourite.

Aged 41, Coventry becomes the first female IOC president in history.

Besides breaking the gender barrier, she also became the first IOC president from the African continent.

Commenting on Coventry's election into office, Mnangagwa said the Olympic gold medalist deserved to win the polls.

"We are very happy as Zimbabweans, but above all she deserves it, she has done a lot.

"Its not that there is any favour but she actually deserves that position.

"She is highly qualified to be in that position and we as Zimbabweans we are very happy," said Mnangagwa Friday.

Coventry is currently serving in Mnangagwa's Cabinet as the Minister of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture, a post she attained in 2018.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.