Zimbabwe: Kirsty Coventry Deserves IOC Presidency - Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says Kirsty Coventry deserves to be International Olympics Committee (IOC) president following her election last Thursday to the world most influential sports post.

Coventry succeeds Thomas Bach to become the 10th IOC president in history.

The seven-time Olympic medalist, overcame six male contenders including World Athletics president Lord Coe, who was the favourite.

Aged 41, Coventry becomes the first female IOC president in history.

Besides breaking the gender barrier, she also became the first IOC president from the African continent.

Commenting on Coventry's election into office, Mnangagwa said the Olympic gold medalist deserved to win the polls.

"We are very happy as Zimbabweans, but above all she deserves it, she has done a lot.

"Its not that there is any favour but she actually deserves that position.

"She is highly qualified to be in that position and we as Zimbabweans we are very happy," said Mnangagwa Friday.

Coventry is currently serving in Mnangagwa's Cabinet as the Minister of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture, a post she attained in 2018.