Nigeria: Natasha's Suspension Doesn't Take Away Her Mandate, Says Ex-Federal Lawmaker

Former lawmaker representing Okehi/ Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Abdulrahman Badamasiyu, said the suspension of the lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan does not take away her mandate as duly elected Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and representative of the people.

Badamasiyu stated this during the distribution of grains to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan to her constituents to alleviate their burden of purchasing food during the Ramadan season.

The Kogi Central Senator has been having running battles with the leadership of the Senate lately.

Speaking during the distribution programme at the Senator's residence in Okehi local government, Hon. Badamasiyu, said the distribution was initially delayed due to recent distractions.

"The Senator's suspension does not take away her mandate as a duly elected Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan has made a mark and has performed tremendously within just one year in office," Badamasiyu said.

The items distributed include 1,200 bags of beans and 1,200 bags of millet, which are being distributed to the people of Kogi Central irrespective of political affiliation.

Badamasiyu explained that the distribution covers all 57 wards in the district, targeting religious bodies, market women, forums, and party faithfuls.

He urged constituents to pray for Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, especially during the last ten days of Ramadan fasting.

He assured that the lawmaker will continue her empowerment programmes and training for constituents to become self-employed.

"In the coming week, a handful of constituents will be trained in various skills and empowered as part of Senator Natasha's vision of creating employment opportunities for her people," he said.