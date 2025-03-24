Nigeria: Suspended Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan Fires Back At Kogi West Colleague Karimi, Demands Drug Tests for Senators

23 March 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

Suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has called for regular drug tests for members of the National Assembly following remarks made about her by the Senator representing Kogi West, Sunday Karimi.

Karimi, while addressing journalists in Lokoja, Kogi State capital, had defended former Governor Yahaya Bello, stating that recent developments in the Senate involving Akpoti-Uduaghan justified the ex-governor's past actions against Natasha.

"I can confidently say that the former governor may not have been at fault for the issues Akpoti-Uduaghan previously accused him of in Kogi State before the National Assembly elections," Karimi said.

Also, reacting to the ongoing dispute between Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Karimi added, "Former Governor Yahaya Bello must have seen it coming. Other Kogi lawmakers and I played major roles in ensuring that the state was not brought to ridicule, but no amount of reasoning could prevail. Our intervention was rebuffed."

Recall that Akpoti-Uduaghan was recently suspended from the Senate for six months over alleged misconduct after she accused Senate President Akpabio of sexual harassment.

But, in response to Karimi's comments, Natasha said: "NDLEA (National Drug Law Enforcement Agency) needs to conduct periodic tests on Senators. That singular process will save the parliament from erratic legislative hallucinations."

