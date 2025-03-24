Nigeria: Govt Reviews National Culture Policy After 37 Years

"...The document was last reviewed in 1988 and has remained in draft form for over 37 years despite its significance in shaping Nigeria's cultural and creative industries".

Hannatu Musawa, minister of art, culture, tourism, and creative economy, says work is at the final stage in reviewing Nigeria's National Policy on Culture.

In a statement released on a Friday in Abuja, the minister emphasised the significance of this review, which comes 37 years after the last one.

She said the exercise was in collaboration with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), a think tank that provides a platform for public-private dialogue on economic development, and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), a specialised agency of the United Nations that promotes international collaboration in education, science, and culture.

"The document was last reviewed in 1988 and has remained in draft form for over 37 years despite its significance in shaping Nigeria's cultural and creative industries. A Cultural Policy Drafting Committee was inaugurated in July 2024, comprising over 100 members, divided into sub-groups to research, develop, and refine the policy framework.

"The committee completed the virtual drafting process in December 2024, leading to the need for a physical drafting exercise to consolidate and refine the document," she said.

She explained that the final stage was to prepare the policy for the Stakeholder Engagement and Validation exercise before submission to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approval.

"In recognition of the urgency of the reforms, the ministry initiated the comprehensive review process, ensuring that Nigeria's cultural framework aligns with global best practices and reflects the evolving creative economy. This initiative reflects President Bola Tinubu's commitment to cultural development under the Renewed Hope Agenda," she said.

According to her, national policy on culture serves as a legal framework guiding the preservation, promotion, and development of Nigeria's cultural heritage.

She noted that the review will ensure that the policy reflects contemporary trends, particularly the shift from a creative industry to an innovative economy.

Memorandum of Understanding

The minister also said that the ministry's partnership with NESG and UNESCO had been instrumental in ensuring a well-structured and inclusive review process.

"Through the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2024, NESG has provided research, technical support, and stakeholder engagement strategies to ensure the final policy meets national and international standards.

"Additionally, UNESCO's technical assistance has played a key role in training Ministry staff and NESG representatives to align the revised policy with global best practices. The organisation has facilitated workshops and provided expert guidance to ensure that Nigeria's policy supports the growth of the creative economy while preserving cultural heritage," she said.

Also speaking, NESG facilitator Ikenna Nwosu, who participated in the policy drafting process, said: " For 37 years, this policy remained unchanged despite the rapid transformation of the cultural and creative sectors.

He said: "Ideally, such policies should be reviewed every five to 10 years. What we are witnessing today is a long-overdue intervention. The industry has moved far ahead of governance, and this exercise is an essential step in ensuring that policies catch up with the sector's economic potential. The minister's leadership in driving this review is commendable, as it will reposition our cultural sector as a key contributor to Nigeria's GDP."