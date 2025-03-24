Nigeria: 'You Need Periodic Drug Test' - Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan Replies Karimi

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has fired back at her colleague from Kogi West Senator Sunday Karimi, calling for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to conduct periodic drug tests on senators.

This comes after Karimi criticised Natasha's behaviour, describing recent events in the Senate as a "total mess and an embarrassment".

Recall Senator Sunday Karimi (Kogi West) had called out Senator Natasha following the face-off between the latter and Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

He lamented that, in spite of sincere appeals and advice, which he said fell on deaf ears, it was unfortunate that the needless embarassment could still be brought to the state and the nation at large.

"All our admonition to her fell on deaf ears. One can therefore come to terms with the fact that former Governor Yahaya Bello saw it coming.

"Senator Natasha has not only rubbished the perception of the state, from the events happening now in Nigeria, she has also embarrassed the entire country," he claimed.

Reacting, Senator Natasha in a statement on Sunday, said NDLEA needs to conduct periodic tests on senators to avoid erratic legislative hallucinations.

The idea is not entirely new, as NDLEA Chairman Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa has already advocated for drug integrity tests as a screening requirement for political aspirants. In fact, the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) has taken a similar approach, conducting drug tests on chairmanship and councillorship candidates.

By extending this practice to senators, the NDLEA can help maintain the integrity of the legislative process and prevent decisions made under the influence of substances. This move could lead to more effective governance and better representation for Nigerians.