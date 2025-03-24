Nigeria: Ill-Treatment of Nigerians Unacceptable - NCAA to Delta Air Lines

23 March 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dickson Omobola

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, weekend, warned a United States airline, Delta Air Lines, that it would not tolerate ill-treatment of Nigerian passengers.

Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection at NCAA, Mr Michael Achimugu, accused Delta of delaying its flight from Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and subjecting Nigerian passengers to poor treatment.

Achimugu, who stated this on X, said although the carrier scheduled the passengers for another flight, with an almost seven hours waiting time, it refused them hotel accommodation.

His words: "Your (Delta Air Lines) delayed departure from Lagos on Saturday afternoon and the lengthy tarmac delay on arrival in Atlanta meant that one of your Nigerian passengers who, incidentally, is a staff of the NCAA, missed their connecting flight due to no fault of theirs.

"You then schedule them for another flight, with an almost 7-hr waiting time, and refuse them hotel accommodation or, at least, lounge access. This passenger was left sitting in an uncomfortable chair all night, and their rescheduled flight still suffered a delay.

"Your station manager claims that they cannot lift a muscle because they are not responsible for Atlanta. This ill-treatment of Nigerian passengers, similar to the Gloria Omisore incident, is not acceptable and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority will react to this, per Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023.

"Nigerian passengers, whether they know their rights or not, must be accorded the level of care and dignity they are entitled to."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.