Nigeria: Ill-Treatment of Nigerians Unacceptable - NCAA to Delta Air Lines

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, weekend, warned a United States airline, Delta Air Lines, that it would not tolerate ill-treatment of Nigerian passengers.

Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection at NCAA, Mr Michael Achimugu, accused Delta of delaying its flight from Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and subjecting Nigerian passengers to poor treatment.

Achimugu, who stated this on X, said although the carrier scheduled the passengers for another flight, with an almost seven hours waiting time, it refused them hotel accommodation.

His words: "Your (Delta Air Lines) delayed departure from Lagos on Saturday afternoon and the lengthy tarmac delay on arrival in Atlanta meant that one of your Nigerian passengers who, incidentally, is a staff of the NCAA, missed their connecting flight due to no fault of theirs.

"You then schedule them for another flight, with an almost 7-hr waiting time, and refuse them hotel accommodation or, at least, lounge access. This passenger was left sitting in an uncomfortable chair all night, and their rescheduled flight still suffered a delay.

"Your station manager claims that they cannot lift a muscle because they are not responsible for Atlanta. This ill-treatment of Nigerian passengers, similar to the Gloria Omisore incident, is not acceptable and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority will react to this, per Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023.

"Nigerian passengers, whether they know their rights or not, must be accorded the level of care and dignity they are entitled to."