Nigeria Advocates for Formal Designation, Elevation of Seafarers, Others - ILO

The Federal Government of Nigeria through the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has continued its advocacy for the formal designation of seafarers as key workers.

This, the government explained, would ensure legal protection, and a harmonised framework between the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), and the World Health Organisation (WHO) that supports safe working conditions for Seafarers and other Maritime professionals.

Speaking at the 353rd session of the ILO governing body taking place between the 10th and 20th of March 2025, the Director General, NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola who represented the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, said the role of seafarers and workers in the maritime industry must be recognised, held in high esteem, and treated fairly, considering their critical contributions to global trade and non-stop supply chain maintenance.

"We recognize that the world's economy depends heavily on seafarers and maritime professionals who operate vessels, facilitate port operations, and ensure the seamless movement of goods across international waters. However, these key workers often face labour rights challenges, including unfair employment conditions, restricted mobility, and lack of access to adequate welfare provisions issues that were exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is in this regard that Nigeria has been at the forefront, both within ILO and the International Maritime Organization (IMO), advocating for the formal designation of seafarers as key workers. This recognition is essential to ensuring: Legal protection for seafarers, port workers, pilots, and marine surveyors under both ILO and IMO conventions; Guaranteed priority access to medical care, vaccines, and mobility rights during public health crises and emergencies; Fair and equitable treatment in labour contracts, ensuring compliance with the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC 2006)," Oyetola said.

He emphasised the need for a harmonized framework between the ILO, IMO, and WHO that supports safe working conditions, prevents labour exploitation, and reinforces international labour standards across the maritime sector, noting that, as the largest supplier of seafarers and port workers in Africa, Nigeria plays a critical role in sustaining global trade and ensuring supply chain resilience, hence its concern and insistence on giving maritime workers a fair playing ground.

On the country's efforts to boost the growth of its shipping industry and the welfare of maritime workers to global best standards, Oyetola said, "Nigeria has taken bold steps domestically to improve the welfare of its maritime workforce. Through our National Seafarers Development Programme (NSDP), we have expanded training opportunities and improved employment pathways for Nigerian seafarers, enhancing their competitiveness in the global shipping industry. We have also strengthened port security, compliance with international safety standards, and labour rights enforcement, ensuring that our maritime workers operate under dignified, fair, and secure conditions.