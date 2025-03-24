Ghana: Liberian Journalist Alex Yomah Battles for His Life, Seeks Urgent Medical Help in Ghana

Monrovia — Veteran Liberian journalist Alex Yomah is in a desperate fight for his life, urgently appealing for US$1,500 to seek advanced medical treatment in Ghana. A former Senior Reporter of The Inquirer Newspaper, Yomah is currently battling the debilitating effects of a stroke and hypertension at his home in Monrovia.

His condition continues to worsen, and unless swift intervention comes from government officials, humanitarian organizations, or philanthropic individuals, his life may hang in the balance.

Yomah, who built a reputation covering the Executive Mansion, National Legislature, and key institutions across Liberia, fell gravely ill in 2023. Since then, his health has declined drastically.

"I can't walk. My right foot and hand are paralyzed," he told reporters on Sunday, March 23, speaking with great difficulty. His voice, once vibrant on the press lines, is now weakened by illness.

Deteriorating Health, Mounting Costs

Despite visits to the John F. Kennedy Medical Center and the 14 Military Hospital, Yomah's condition has seen no improvement. The family, drained of resources, is now unable to afford consistent medical care.

His wife, Josephine Yomah, is carrying the burden alone.

"It's just me. We have to physically lift him into any available vehicle just to get him to the hospital," she said, her voice filled with anguish. "We've spent everything--even money meant for our children. Right now, I don't have a dime to my name."

She is appealing to the public and authorities for urgent financial help.

Despite being unable to work, The Inquirer Newspaper, through its Managing Editor, Christiana Saywah Jimmy, has kept Yomah on payroll, offering a small stipend to help meet basic needs. But it's not nearly enough.

Alex Yomah before he fell ill

A Plea for Lifesaving Assistance

Yomah is appealing for at least US$1,500 to travel to Ghana, where he believes he stands a chance at recovery.

"If I can just get US$1,500, I will go to Ghana for treatment," he pleaded.

In an emotional appeal, he called on prominent Liberians he once helped amplify--former Monrovia City Mayor and current CDC Secretary-General Jefferson Tamba Koijee, Representative Clarence Gahr, former CDC Chairman Mulbah K. Morlu, and other past and present government officials--to remember him in his hour of need.

Yomah reflected on the painful irony that journalists, who dedicate their lives to highlighting others, are often abandoned when they themselves need help.

"Many of us spend our careers promoting people. But when we're down, there's no one," he said.

Some supporters fear the amount requested may be insufficient to cover travel, treatment, and post-treatment care, but the family insists even this modest sum could give Yomah a fighting chance.

A Stark Reality for Liberian Journalists

Yomah's ordeal is a tragic reminder of the precarious lives many Liberian journalists lead. Without institutional support or personal savings, a medical emergency can quickly become a death sentence.

Too many have died in recent years, forgotten by the very society they once informed, challenged, and served.

Still, Yomah holds on to hope. "I believe I can bounce back stronger, but I need God's help and the support of kindhearted people," he said.

A Call to Action

The public is urged to come to Alex Yomah's aid. Contributions--no matter how small--can help secure the treatment he desperately needs.

His life, his voice, and his future hang in the balance.