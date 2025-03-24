Nigeria: Kano, Jigawa Governors, Others Attend Funeral of Late Safara'u, Mother of Katsina Gov

The burial rites took place on Sunday at Radda Village in Charanchi Local Government Area of Katsina state

The Governor of Kano State, Kabir Abba Yusuf and his Jigawa State counterpart, Umar Namadi, joined numerous dignitaries to pay final respects to Hajiya Safara'u Umar Radda, mother of Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda.

The burial rites which took place on Sunday at Radda Village in Charanchi Local Government Area also had prominent government officials and traditional rulers in attendance.

State government officials present included Deputy Governor Faruq Lawal Jobe, Speaker of the State House of Assembly Nasir Yahaya Daura who was accompanied by legislators, Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Garba Faskari, members of the State Executive Council, and Head of Civil Service Alhaji Falaliu Bawale.

Also in attendance were former State Deputy Governor Tukur Ahmed Jikamshi, Executive Director of Agricultural Services at Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority Muntaka Badaru Jikamshi, and the Emirs of Katsina and Daura, Abdulmumini Kabir Usman and Faruq Umar Faruq, respectively.

The State Chairman of APC, Sani Aliyu, along with council chairmen and district heads were also present at the ceremony.

The funeral prayer, which drew a large gathering of Muslim sympathizers, was led by the Chief Imam of Katsina Central Mosque, Imam Gambo Mustapha.

The gathering fervently prayed to Allah to grant the deceased Aljannatul Fridaus.

Earlier on Sunday afternoon , the remains of Hajiya Safara'u arrived at Umaru Musa Yar'adua International Airport, Katsina this afternoon.

Katsina State Deputy Governor, Faruk Lawal Jobe; Mrs Hauwa Umaru, the deceased eldest daughter and the Governor's Wife, Mrs Fatima Dikko Radda accompanied the remains of the late Hajiya Safara'u from Abuja.

In Katsina, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Nasir Yahaya Daura, State Legislators, Members of the State Executive Council, and the Head of State Civil Service, Falaliu Bawale received the remains and subsequently conveyed to Radda Village in Charanchi Local Government Area where the late matriarch will be laid to rest.

