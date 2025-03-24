Nigeria Eyes EU's €43bn Horticulture, Grapes Import Markets

Stakeholders have urged the Nigerian government to strengthen local production and supply chains for horticulture and grapes to tap into the European Union's €43 billion horticulture and grape import markets.

The call was made during a webinar organised by the EU-Nigeria Agribusiness Platform, titled "Market Insights: Opportunities in the EU Edible Vegetables, Floriculture, and Grapes Import Markets."

The event brought together horticulture businesses, scientists, academia, government officials, farmers' associations and service providers from Nigeria and EU countries.

Participants emphasised the need for Nigeria to capitalise on the lucrative markets.

Bonaventure Mwaghania, CEO of Cenacle Kenya Limited, highlighted Nigeria's strategic advantages, including proximity to EU countries and competitive sea freight rates.

He noted that Kenya's horticulture sector employs over two million people and generates nearly $1 billion in exports.

Frank Isioma Okafor, Senior Programme Manager for Competitiveness and Financial Instruments at the EU delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, reaffirmed the EU's commitment to strengthening trade and investment ties with Nigeria.

Aliyu Sheriff, Special Assistant to the President on Export Expansion, emphasised the importance of aligning with international standards and attracting investments in key agricultural sectors.

He described the EU's horticulture and grapes market as a significant opportunity for Nigeria.

Sheriff assured stakeholders of the federal government's commitment to export-led economic growth under the Renewed Hope Agenda.