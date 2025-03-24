Nigeria: Presidency Justifies Emergency Rule

However, Temitope Ajayi, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, defended Tinubu's decision, stating that it was necessary to preserve the country's stability.

In a statement on Sunday, Ajayi described the criticisms by Jonathan and Soyinka as personal opinions.

"Former President Goodluck Jonathan and Wole Soyinka are respected statesmen. Like many Nigerians who have offered varied opinions on the president's declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, the two distinguished Nigerians have also offered their own opinions," the statement read.

"President Tinubu has a country to govern, and he has exercised his power under the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

"President Tinubu has a duty to preserve the corporate existence of Nigeria. He won't allow any part of the country or state to descend into chaos.

"The Supreme Court ruled that there is no functioning government in Rivers State known to the constitution of Nigeria. President Tinubu won't fail in his sacred duty to protect and preserve the country."