Nigeria: Stop Prolonged, Unlawful Detention of Nigerians, IGP Warns Policemen

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Sunday warned his officers in the Nigeria Police Force to stop unlawful and prolonged detention of Nigerians with immediate effect.

Egbetokun emphasised that any officer found flouting constitutional provisions on human rights will face serious consequences and be dealt with accordingly.

The top cop stated these when he spoke to Daily Trust in a telephone interview through the force spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police.

He explained that the IGP has personally noticed there are some unprofessional cases being handled by some officers, adding that the police leadership has resolved to re-engineer the image of the force.

Daily Trust reports that this directive-cum-warning was given amid growing public concerns over reports of arbitrary arrests and detentions by some police officers.

Speaking to our correspondent, Adejobi said the commitment of the police high command to upholding human rights and ensuring due process in all detention procedures will not be toyed with.

"The IGP personally noticed that we have some cases that are highly unprofessional. Some of our men are highly unprofessional due to overzealousness - they overreact to issues, they personalise issues, and this should not be.

"And as the IGP, he feels concerned about the whole scenario. That is why you see that we have been issuing certain policy statements in the last 3 or 4 weeks. We need to change the narratives.

"If you notice now, the incessant transfer of cases, unnecessary brutality and others have gone down. Though we still have some isolated cases, the Rome was never built in a day, it is a process," Adejobi said.

In a statement issued afterwards, the police chief urged officers to maintain the highest standards in their interactions with the public, while calling for a culture of accountability within the force.