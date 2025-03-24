Nigeria: Firefighting Truck Crashes While Responding to Tanker Explosion in Niger

A firefighting truck responding to a tanker explosion in Kontagora, Niger State, was reportedly involved in an accident on Sunday.

Eyewitnesses said the truck skidded off the road while navigating its way to the scene of the incident.

An eyewitness told Daily Trust, "While one problem is ongoing, another one arises. A fire service truck responding to the fire incident had an accident on its way to the current outbreak at the A.A Rano filling station near Kontagora General Hospital."

The crash has raised concerns among residents about the ability to control the raging fire.

Daily Trust had reported that a tanker caught fire while offloading petrol at the A.A Rano filling station at Hannun Riga, near the General Hospital in Kontagora, the headquarters of Kontagora LGA of Niger State.

The filling station is also said to be some meters away from 'B' Division of the Nigeria Police, Kontagora.

Residents said the incident occurred around 7 pm on Sunday when Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly known as petrol was being offloaded from the tanker.

Abba Mohammed, a resident of Kontagora said no casualty was recorded, as station workers, including passersby, immediately fled the area when the fire started.

Tanker explosions have become another source of worry for many Nigerians in the recent past.

In January, a tanker explosion in the Dikko Junction area near Suleja, Niger State, left many people dead.