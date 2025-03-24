Nigeria: Ekiti Being Positioned As Leading Smart Technology Education State - Oyebanji

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji has said that his government would continue to do everything possible to ensure that the state remains a leading state in smart technology for education at the primary, secondary, and tertiary levels of learning in the country.

He restated his administration's commitment to implementing education policies that are designed to meet society's needs and equip students with practical skills for real-world challenges.

The Governor stated this in his office at the weekend, while receiving a delegation from South Korea, led by the Koika Deputy Country Director, Mr Baik Ki-Hyyn, who was in the state for an in-depth survey of the Smart School Project,

Governor Oyebanji said his administration is strategically leveraging innovative technology in education to equip students with the needed skills, enhanced critical thinking and creativity to become solution providers.

He added that it will ensure that state graduates are well prepared to tackle contemporary challenges and contribute to the overall development of the state and the country at large.

Governor Oyebanji thanked the South Korean Government for the partnership, stressing that his administration has invested hugely in education for literacy and numeracy and actual human capital development, making citizens globally competitive in productivity.

"We appreciate Koika's partnership with UBEC, which birthed the innovative schools in Ekiti State. Education is our primary industry; we are one of the most educated states in the country, and we also have an abiding duty to ensure that we sustain that prime place in the country.

"If you look at the six pillars of our administration, you will see human capital development in number three, and since we came on board, we have been deliberate in our intervention in that sector because we believe that education owns the key to development and growth and there is no alternative to knowledge.

"We also believe strongly that our education strategy and policy must address literacy and numeracy and they must also respond to the needs of the society", the Governor asserted.

The Head of Delegation and Koika Deputy Country Director, Mr Baik Ki-Hyyn, commended the Governor for his commitment to advancing education through innovative policies.

He said Ekiti State had been exceptional among the six states chosen for the project launched in 2021.