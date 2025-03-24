Nigeria: Flight Delays - Don't Vandalise, Attack Airlines' Workers, FAAN Warns Passengers

As the Eid-el-Fitri Sallah celebration draws nearer with the expected surge in flight schedules and passenger traffic, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has called on passengers to be guided by laws and restrain from destroying terminals and airlines' properties due to flight delays, rescheduling and cancellations.

Managing director of FAAN, Olubunmi Kuku, who spoke while breaking fast with the Lagos airport Muslim communities at an Iftar dinner, urged passengers to show understanding, pointing out that no airline will willingly delay or outrightly cancel any flight without any reason.

Kuku, who spoke through FAAN director of Operations, Captain Abdullahi Mahmood also urged passengers to get to airports on time and to also under Airlines' rights.

He said, "We urge that passengers should be guided by the law. You buy your ticket, you come to the airport and once there is a challenge, they should understand with the airline. All this coming, claiming, fighting, breaking things, is not doing any good to anyone. I have never seen anywhere in the world people do that. So, we need to be patient.

"We need to understand. Yes, we need to understand our rights, and we need to understand the airlines' rights also. We need to understand that everyone has their rights."

Mahmood affirmed that, "the airlines have rights, in as much as you have your rights as passengers, they have their rights also. So, understand that this right is very, very important. And to make sure that what you call it, then go to the airport on time and then maintain good behaviour at the airport is important."

He disclosed that the authority is making efforts to ensure that all the airports in the country are up to standard.

"We are anticipating it and we are making every effort to make sure that our airports are up to standard.

We also make sure that whatever it is, the facilities of our airport, the runways and everything is all in place for full facilitation of our passengers' travel," he said.

Also speaking on tackling touting at the nation's airports, Capt. Momodu said, FAAN is not resting on eradicating touting at the airports.

"You could see the comments from passengers. At least they are seen; people are now understanding. We are taking it very, very seriously. Yes, it's not something that you don't expect to change overnight.

"It's the same thing that anytime they say you want to fight corruption, corruption, fight back. You have to understand some people are gaining from this, and you want to move them out of what they are doing. No matter what it is, they will fight back, but we are ready. We are equal to the task. We are fighting and we are sensitising people to understand that what they are doing is wrong," he stated.