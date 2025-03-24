Nigeria: I Will Keep Contributing to National Development - Remi Tinubu

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has said she will continue to contribute her quota to national development.

The former lawmaker, who spoke after she emerged winner of the Independent Awards 2024 for Best Woman of the Year, dedicated the award to Nigerian women and youth.

She praised their tireless contributions towards the nation's growth and development at the Independent Awards 2024 Gala Night held on Saturday in Lagos.

Mrs Tinubu, a former Lagos Central senator, was represented by Hajia Fatima Tajudeen, wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

She dedicated the award to every Nigerian woman and youth contributing to the country's progress, describing them as Nigeria's unsung heroes.

The Independent Newspaper Awards recognise landmark achievements in politics, entertainment, business, education, and other sectors.

Tinubu thanked the board of Independent Newspaper for the honour. "I receive this prestigious award with deep appreciation," she said during her acceptance speech.

"This award will inspire me further to contribute my quota to national development," she added, expressing her gratitude to the event organisers.

Meanwhile, Chief Olabode George, PDP leader in the South-West, urged President Bola Tinubu to resolve the ongoing crisis in Rivers State before it escalates.

George, the event's chairman, said the state was vital to Nigeria's economy and should not be allowed to descend into chaos or unrest.

He warned that allowing the crisis to worsen could lead to national instability, referencing past civil unrest from Maiduguri to Port Harcourt.

George praised the Independent Newspaper for celebrating Nigeria's achievers.

"Everyone is leaving here with a smile, which we want the government to bring to Nigerians.

"Who is truly happy now in Nigeria?" he asked, noting the mid-term mark approaches in May 2025 and calling for visible changes by 2027.

"My party is preparing to take over in 2027. The question for voters is: Are you better off now than before?" George said.

Awardees include Gov. Seyi Makinde as Independent Man of the Year, and Chief Bisi Akande, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award 2024.

Gov. Charles Soludo of Anambra was awarded Governor of the Year 2024 (Urban Renewal), while Gov. Bassey Otu of Cross River won for Economic Transformation.

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State received the Governor of the Year 2024 (Solid Minerals Development), alongside Gov. Hope Uzodinma, among others.

In entertainment, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, known as Kiekie, was awarded Social Media Influencer of the Year for her impact in the industry.

In business, Otunba Mike Adenuga, Chairman of Globacom, was recognised. Others awarded include Charles Odi, DG of SMEDAN, and Prof Abayomi Fasina of FUOYE.