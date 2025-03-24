Nigeria: Bandits Kill 10 Zamfara Security Guards, 3 Others Missing

Six security personnel of Zamfara state Community Protection Guards (CPG) and four vigilante group popularly known as 'Yan Sakai' have been confirmed killed by the armed bandits in an ambushed in Bagega forest in Anka local government area Zamfara state.

The incident occurred Saturday night after a joint military task force including members of the Zamfara state Community protection Guards and Local vigilante raided a terrorists hideouts in Sukai forest in the Anka area of the state.

Three others are said to be missing missing while several sustained various degree of injuries.

It was also gathered that the three missing includes two members of the Community Protection Guards and one local vigilante.

The development was confirmed by Zamfara state Governor Dauda Lawal in his Facebook page. He also said that the operation led to the killings of scores of terrorists and large scale of weapons were also recovered from the bandits den.

The governor in his post also directed the deployment of troops to the affected areas and emergency relief be extended to those injured and families of victims of the attack.

Mr Lawal said he had ordered emergency assistance to the injured victims and the families of the deceased.

A funeral prayer was held for the deceased in Anka on Sunday, with Governor Lawal promising to continue his support for the fight against banditry.

Seven of the slain security guards are said to be from the Anka local council area, while three were from the Talata Mafara area.