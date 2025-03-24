Nigeria: Oyo Govt Restates Commitment to Sustainable Access to Clean Water

Oyo State government, through the Oyo State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA) has joined the global community to mark World Water Day, stressing its commitment to ensuring sustainable access to clean and safe drinking water for citizens.

Chairman of RUWASSA, Babalola Afobaje, underscored the significance of this year's theme, "Glacier Preservation," emphasizing the urgent need for glacier preservation.

He highlighted glaciers' critical role in regulating the global water cycle, supporting biodiversity, and sustaining human livelihoods.

Afobaje described glaciers as one of the most visible indicators of climate change, warning that their rapid melting signals an alarming rise in global temperatures and alerts for imminent environmental dangers.

World Water Day is celebrated on March 22 each year to raise awareness about the global water crisis and the millions of people without access to safe water.

The day emphasises the importance of achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030.

Data from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), notes that glaciers store nearly 70 percent of the world's freshwater supply, making their loss a severe threat to water security, food production, and ecosystem stability.

Although Nigeria did not have glaciers, the chairman stressed that their melting has far-reaching consequences, including rising sea levels, coastal flooding, extreme weather events, and freshwater shortages.

He pointed out that climate-induced temperature increases already affect Nigeria's agriculture, water availability, and disaster resilience.

Afobaje acknowledged the vital role of water in public health, environmental sustainability, and economic development, pointing out that Governor Seyi Makinde's administration has prioritised investments in water infrastructure and resource management since assuming office in 2019.