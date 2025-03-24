Nigeria: Foundation Donates Lifesaving Equipment to Idu Health Centre

Abuja — In response to the severe shortage of emergency medical supplies in rural communities, First Call Aid Charitable Foundation has donated essential medical equipment to Idu Primary Health Centre in Karimo, Abuja.

This intervention aims to bridge critical healthcare gaps, particularly for indigent patients and expectant mothers who often struggle to access basic medical necessities.

At the donation event held at the health centre, the foundation's chairperson, Mrs Khadijat Fashina, and the officer in charge of the facility, Mrs Esther Odiba, highlighted the urgent need for such initiatives.

The foundation reaffirmed its mission to make emergency services accessible, while the hospital official described the donation as a vital lifeline for vulnerable patients.

Fashina stated: "The launch of these emergency kits strengthens our mission to ensure emergency services are both accessible and sustainable, particularly in the Federal Capital Territory.

"They represent our unwavering commitment to compassion and support for those facing financial constraints.

"We envision a future where emergency services are available and free for all, not only in the Federal Capital Territory but across Nigeria.

"We identified a critical need for delivery kits for pregnant women who could not afford them.

"In the past four months, we have donated emergency kits to Garki Hospital, Gwarinpa General Hospital, and the National Hospital.

"This is the first time the health centre has received such a significant donation. Previously, the only external support came from a military research team, which donated two iron chairs and two examination couches during a smallpox study.

"We cannot always wait for the government to act. As members of a democratic society, we are also part of the government. Change starts with us.

"Together, I believe we can create the transformation so desperately needed in this sector.

"Achieving this goal will require collaboration with stakeholders, hospitals, and the public, built on the values of trust and integrity."

Before this donation, the facility lacked basic supplies, forcing patients to provide their own materials, even in life-threatening situations.

Health workers often found themselves helpless, with some attempting to purchase supplies personally but being hindered by high costs.

In one case, a pregnant woman in labour had to leave at midnight because the hospital had no gloves or equipment to attend to her, and her relative was unreachable.

Mrs Esther Odiba, Officer in Charge of Idu Primary Health Centre, recalled: "We had nothing to attend to her with. We waited for the patient's relative to bring the necessary items, but when their phone became unreachable, she had no choice but to leave.

"For many in rural communities, access to basic healthcare items is a luxury they simply cannot afford.

"When I saw the vehicle arriving with chairs, I couldn't contain my excitement. I shouted so loudly that my colleagues were startled.

"We will ensure that these items are used judiciously for the patients they are intended for.

"Many mothers give birth here with nothing for their babies to wear. Some go an entire day without food. Often, I find myself using my own money to buy them meals."

The foundation's donation included 30 delivery kits containing sanitary pads, macintosh sheets, mucus extractors, methylated spirits, and olive oil. It also provided 100 chairs, a blood pressure apparatus for vital sign checks, a storage shelf for medical records, and repairs to the hospital's access ramp to improve entry for patients.

Since launching in November 2024, First Call Aid has donated emergency kits to multiple hospitals and aims to establish emergency help desks nationwide.

The foundation urged Nigerians to support similar initiatives rather than waiting for government intervention. Health workers echoed this, revealing many expectant mothers arrive without essentials or food.

Founded in 2019, First Call Aid Charitable Foundation provides emergency healthcare support. Its efforts aim to bridge gaps in Nigeria's healthcare system and improve access to essential services for the most vulnerable.