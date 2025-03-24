Deputy Prime Minister (PM) and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has expressed the UAE's support for Liberia's bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2026-2027 term.

Zayed Al Nahyan made known his country's support for Liberia recently when he welcomed Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, for high-level discussions aimed at strengthening ties between the two nations across various sectors.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed global and regional developments, reaffirming their commitment to promoting peace, stability, and multilateral cooperation with focus on deepening security cooperation and enhancing Liberia's efforts on national and regional peace and security.

The officials reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening diplomatic, economic, and cultural relations. They explored opportunities for increased collaboration in trade, investment, energy, infrastructure development, and education, highlighting shared aspirations for sustainable growth and mutual prosperity.

Deputy Prime Minister Abdullah bin Zayed praised the strong and growing relationship between the UAE and Liberia, underscoring the UAE's interest in expanding partnerships, particularly in renewable energy, technology, and capacity-building initiatives.

Foreign Minister Nyanti expressed Liberia's appreciation for the UAE's continued support and acknowledged the country's leadership in driving innovation, economic diversification, and international partnerships. She emphasized Liberia's readiness to engage in meaningful cooperation, particularly in areas aligning with the nation's development priorities.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing optimism about the future of UAE-Liberia relations, emphasizing the importance of continued dialogue and high-level engagement to foster enduring partnerships.

This visit marks a significant step in enhancing diplomatic ties and advancing mutually beneficial initiatives between the UAE and Liberia. Foreign Minister Nyanti was accompanied by key officials, including the National Security Advisor to the President, Cllr. Samuel Kofi Woods, and Presidential Advisor on National Defense, (Rtd) Gen. Daniel Ziankahn.