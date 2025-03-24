Liberia: UAE Supports Liberia's UNSC Bid

24 March 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Deputy Prime Minister (PM) and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has expressed the UAE's support for Liberia's bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2026-2027 term.

Zayed Al Nahyan made known his country's support for Liberia recently when he welcomed Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, for high-level discussions aimed at strengthening ties between the two nations across various sectors.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed global and regional developments, reaffirming their commitment to promoting peace, stability, and multilateral cooperation with focus on deepening security cooperation and enhancing Liberia's efforts on national and regional peace and security.

The officials reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening diplomatic, economic, and cultural relations. They explored opportunities for increased collaboration in trade, investment, energy, infrastructure development, and education, highlighting shared aspirations for sustainable growth and mutual prosperity.

Deputy Prime Minister Abdullah bin Zayed praised the strong and growing relationship between the UAE and Liberia, underscoring the UAE's interest in expanding partnerships, particularly in renewable energy, technology, and capacity-building initiatives.

Foreign Minister Nyanti expressed Liberia's appreciation for the UAE's continued support and acknowledged the country's leadership in driving innovation, economic diversification, and international partnerships. She emphasized Liberia's readiness to engage in meaningful cooperation, particularly in areas aligning with the nation's development priorities.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing optimism about the future of UAE-Liberia relations, emphasizing the importance of continued dialogue and high-level engagement to foster enduring partnerships.

This visit marks a significant step in enhancing diplomatic ties and advancing mutually beneficial initiatives between the UAE and Liberia. Foreign Minister Nyanti was accompanied by key officials, including the National Security Advisor to the President, Cllr. Samuel Kofi Woods, and Presidential Advisor on National Defense, (Rtd) Gen. Daniel Ziankahn.

Read the original article on Liberian Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.