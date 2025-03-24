Liberia: Relief for Residents of Zekepa, Zoweinta in Sight

Nimba County District #7 Representative Musa Hassan Bility led the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the St. John River Bridge, connecting lower Nimba County to Bong County, particularly benefiting Zekepa and Zoweinta communities.

The bridge is expected to enhance travel efficiency for residents, providing a direct route between the regions without the need to pass through Ganta. The project, long-awaited by the citizens, aims to facilitate trade and connectivity between the counties and improve transportation infrastructure in the area.

According to Radio Mensonnoh, the construction of the bridge is what many, especially the citizens of Lower Nimba, have been calling for since cessation of the civil war in Liberia over 20 years ago.

Few years ago, a giant size ferry was constructed over the St. John River, and it facilitated the movement of goods and services between the two counties.

Accordingly, most of the citizens in Yarwin Mensonnoh District, which is largely located at the boundary with Bong used this route to trade in Bong and other parts of Liberia.

In his remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony, Rep. Bility expressed his commitment to the completion of the project on schedule, while emphasizing the collaborative efforts required for its success.

He didn't disclose the cost of the project but urged the citizens for their fullest cooperation. When completed, the bridge will serve as a trade hub for citizens of both counties due to its proximity to the main road corridor from Gbarnga to Ganta.

The construction of the St. John River Bridge is welcomed by local residents who have faced challenges crossing the river, especially during the rainy season.

However, the citizens from the towns along the St. John Bank, Lentoin, Buetoin, Beinglan and other areas have expressed happiness for the project.

They said the river had caused them several casualties in the past. Many have reportedly drowned due to canoes capsizing, especially during the rainy season.

This initiative follows Rep. Bility's previous efforts, such as rehabilitating farm-to-market roads and other meaningful projects in the district.

In 2023, the Bility Foundation dedicated a modern bridge over the Yar River, connecting the Gbei and Saclepea.

The construction of the Yar River bridge showcased Bility's dedication to enhancing free movement and connectivity in the region.

The proposed St. John River bridge is anticipated to promote economic opportunities, ease access to potential investment locations, and benefit both counties.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe of the Liberian People's Party, Mr. Mark Gblinwon, former County Inspector of Nimba, and scores of local county officials.

Bility disclosed that the bridge, when completed, will be named in honor of the renowned and revered Liberian statesman, Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe -- a distinguished son of Nimba.

The symbolic naming of the bridge after Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe demonstrates a gesture of recognition for his contributions and service to the community. The decision to name the bridge after Cllr. Gongloe has sparked discussions, particularly in the context of ongoing political dynamics in the region.

Bility supports former Inspector of Nimba County, Mark Gblinwon, in the pending Senatorial by-election, while Edith Gongloe Weh, a sister of Cllr. Gongloe, is also in the race.

In the same district, former Rep. Mantinokay Timgban is also among those vying for the vacant senatorial seat.

Both Tingban and Weh came from the same district and, most interestingly, from the same town.

Zekepa is a prospective capital of Liberia, according to Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, because of its location in Liberia. The construction of the bridge will connect Zekepa and its environs to the rest of Liberia, making proposed capital accessible to investors or tourists.

Despite the bridge, the road network connecting Tappita in the east, Saclepea in the north and Rivercess in the south still poses a challenge for rapid development to go on.

"If the bridge is connected and the road connecting to Tappita is constructed, those traveling to the southeast may have no need to pass through Ganta," said Arthus Gongor, a local businessman.